Men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery ask judge for bail today

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – At 10 this morning, the three South Georgia men accused of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, will go back before a judge to ask to be released from jail.

Travis McMichael, 34, his father Gregory McMichael, 64, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were charged in May with murder and aggravated assault two days after a graphic video of the shooting of Arbery became public, two months after he was killed.

Wednesday the public was anticipating the hearing, as demonstrators gathered at the Glynn County Courthouse to demand the three men stay in jail.

Court documents show, along with bail, defense attorneys for the McMichaels will request the judges throw out the malice murder and false imprisonment charges in the indictment.

Prosecutors in the case could also bring up on Thursday’s hearing their notice to bring in evidence of alleged racial videos, text messages and social media posts by the McMichaels and Bryan.

An exhibit from a previous bond hearing for Bryan shows 22 pages worth of messages from Bryan’s phone where he repeatedly used racial slurs.

In court filings, the defense teams for the McMichaels said the text messages and posts were “irrelevant” and “wholly unrelated” to the McMichaels being released on bond.

A video showing Arbery’s death, which was posted to a South Georgia radio station’s website, sparked nationwide outrage over the killing and brought new scrutiny to how the case was handled.