3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing prepare to face a judge this morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man, will face a judge this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Glynn County, Ga.

Defense attorneys requested the preliminary probable hearing, which compells prosecutors to prove whether they have probable cause to charge the men with murder

Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 — are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The neighbor who filmed a video showing the shooting, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to confine and detain Arbery.

Defense attorneys for both McMichaels have said much remains unknown about what led to the shooting and have cautioned against rushing to judgement. An attorney for Bryan has said he was merely a witness to Arbery’s death.

One of the district attorneys who first handled the case against the McMichaels, said there was no probable cause to charge either of them because the pair were protected under Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law.

Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace E. Harrell will make the determination whether authorities do have enough evidence for murder in Arbery’s killing to send the case to a trial court.

All three defendants remain jailed in Glynn County. A different judge will have to decide whether to allow them to go free on bond.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 after a Greg and Travis McMcMichael armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick.

It wasn’t until May 7 that those me were arrested. The McMichaels’ arrests came two days after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.