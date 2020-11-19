63ºF

Carvana debuts flagship car vending machine in Atlanta

Photo: Carvana
ATLANTA, Fla. – Atlanta’s newest high-rise building is apparently the tallest car vending machine in the country.

Carvana, the online used car dealership, has opened its flagship vending machine in Georgia’s capital.

The machine stretches 12-stories high and can carry up to 43-vehicles at a time.

Carvana said customers can use the machine to purchase a vehicle and arrange for pick-up in as little as five minutes.

The company notes that Atlanta holds a special place in its history. Why you ask? Carvana sold its first car in Atlanta seven years ago.

