Woodbine teen charged with murder in Kingsland man’s killing

A Camden County teen was arrested Wednesday in the murder of a Kingsland man found shot inside his home earlier this month, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

Ashanti Hollerman, 17, of Woodbine, was taken into custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the Nov. 3 killing of Ernest Zachary Ruffell, marking the second arrest in the 34-year-old man’s death.

Another suspect, 43-year-old Daniel Miller of Kingsland, is also charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was already in custody on firearms charges linked to the shooting at the time of his arrest.

Ruffell was found shot inside his Forest Ridge Drive home about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 3, the Kingsland Police Department previously reported. He was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

The case is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation by the GBI with assistance from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.