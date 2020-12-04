74ºF

Georgia

Prosecutors say Brunswick man who killed hunting companion was high on meth

Man told Glynn County police he mistook teen for deer

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Georgia, Glynn County, Brunswick
Glynn County booking photo of Hector Romero-Hernandez (left) and family photo of Bobby Lee Lane (right)
A Brunswick man accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old hunting companion to death last year was indicted Wednesday on eight charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Hector Romero-Hernandez, 33, was initially arrested about a week after Bobby Lee Lane, 17, was mistaken for a deer and shot by his hunting partner, Romero-Hernandez, on Sept. 28, 2019, off Myers Hill Road in Glynn County.

Lane’s cousin, Michael Rawling, told News4Jax at the time that the hunting partner took Lane to a Friendly Express gas station, looking for help after the hunting accident, and Lane was then transported to a hospital, where he died.

Romero-Hernandez was initially charged with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm, hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a license and hunting without a big game license.

Romero-Hernandez was freed in January after posting a $66,000 bond, according to Glynn County jail records.

This week, after prosecutors told a Glynn County grand jury that Romero-Hernandez was high on methamphetamine at the time and fired into a bush where he thought he saw a deer, he indicted on additional charges, including hunting under the influence, hunting out of season, hunting without permission of the landowner and involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting was investigated by the Georgia Department of National Resources and Glynn County police.

