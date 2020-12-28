Georgia begins vaccinating long-term-care residents

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s Department of Health released details Monday about the next step in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Speaking at Pruitt Health Facility in Gainesville, Georgia, Kemp said the state will begin administering shots to people in long-term care facilities today.

“CVS, Walgreens, the nursing homes in our state -- they are ready. We have just got to get the ball rolling, which it is starting today,” Kemp said. “But with the hospitals, I think that is going very smoothly from what I’ve been hearing.”

Georgia began vaccinating health care workers Dec. 15. Residents of long-term care facilities were included in the state’s 1-A vaccination plan. The 1-B plan in Georgia will include police and firefighters who were not included in the first phase, along with some other essential workers.

Kemp said 900 providers, pharmacists and health department staff in each county of the state are gearing up to get the vaccine out to people.