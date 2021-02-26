72ºF

Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach among ‘Best Beaches in America’

2021 Tripadvisor ‘Travelers’ Choice’ study lists best beaches in country

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Driftwood Beach on Georgia’s Jekyll Island is among the best beaches in the country, according to a new report.

The location made #11 in the “Top 25 Beaches in the United States,” according to TripAdvisor.

Last year, St. Augustine Beach made the list, but the local beach came up short this year.

I can understand why they did filming from ‘The Walking Dead’ here,” one review says. “The oak trees are enormous. A must-see sight that is great for photographers.

Those who visit love to relax, tan, take pictures, look for sharks teeth, make sandcastles and more.

Florida made up two of the ten top beaches in 2021.

These are the ‘Top 10’ beaches that travelers say are the world’s best:

  • Saint Pete Beach, FL
  • Ka’anapali Beach, HI
  • Moonstone Beach, CA
  • Wailea Beach, HI
  • Cannon Beach, OR
  • Napili Beach, HI
  • Ogunquit Beach, ME
  • Waiʻānapanapa State Park, HI
  • Madeira Beach, FL
  • Kailua Beach Park, HI
  • Driftwood Beach, GA

For a full list of ‘Top 25 Beaches in the U.S,’ click here.

