Positively Jax: Volunteers rake in the trash at beaches clean ups

News4Jax reporter Zachery Lashway says among the hundreds of pounds of trash collected were thousands of cigarette butts. Great work, Jacksonville!!!

Plenty of volunteers decided to get in on the icky action Saturday morning and “talked some trash” to help News4Jax and Beaches Go Green give three spots around our area a clean slate.

Volunteers gathered at 9 a.m. to start picking up litter at three sites throughout our community.

And some of what they found was surprising. The group at the Mickler Beach Access Point in Ponte Vedra Beach even hauled in a car bumper! Check it out in the photo gallery below.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 12 This was just some of the garbage picked up Saturday morning by volunteers at News4Jax and Beaches Go Green clean up events.

In addition to Mickler’s, groups met at the Atlantic Boulevard Beach Access in Atlantic Beach and at Oceanfront Park in Jacksonville Beach

Despite the chilly morning volunteers rolled up their sleeves (so to speak) and pitched in. Some even earned prizes for various milestones (like most cigarette butts collected).

If you were out at one of the events, don’t forget to share your cleanup pictures via SnapJAX.

Positively Jax movement

Like last month’s food drive, this cleanup is part of our Positively Jax campaign, an ongoing effort to make Jacksonville a better place to live through random acts of kindness and other good deeds.

Chances are you already know that Positively Jax highlights inspiring stories we love to bring you each month about the people who go the extra mile to help others in need. But this year, we’re taking things up a notch.

Our goal is to perform and share 1,000 good deeds (or Random Jax of Kindness, as we’re fond of calling them) in 2021. But it’s not something we can do by ourselves — we need your help to make it happen.

So whether you came to the cleanup or you’re doing something on your own, we want to hear from you. The hope is that, since kindness is contagious, your actions will inspire others to pay it forward.

There you can share your good deeds, learn more about what News4JAX and others are doing to help the community and also receive updates about upcoming opportunities to make a difference.