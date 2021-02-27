Georgia adds 2,208 COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

FILE - In this Saturday Jan. 2, 2021 file photo, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca are checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,208 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 29 were reported in the Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Friday, a total of 816,973 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Saturday reported 61 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 15,067 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Camden County reported one additional death (26 total), and Ware County also reported one additional death (128 total).

According to the state Department of Public Health, 7,181,994 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.0% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 187,214 antigen positive cases and 2,227 “probable” deaths on Saturday. For more on those categories, click here.

Ad

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 185 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 55,963 since the outbreak began.

(The chart below is updated daily and the numbers might not reflect the date this article was posted.)

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.