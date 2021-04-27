Brunswick High student who was stabbed ‘doing well,’ school says

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A student who was stabbed at Brunswick High School and hospitalized was said to be “doing well” and expected to return home “very soon,” according to a Tuesday update from a Glynn County Schools spokesperson.

The student was stabbed during an altercation with another student Monday in the courtyard of the school, Glynn County Schools said.

The student accused in the stabbing was taken to a youth detention center, authorities said, and expected to be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

“This was certainly an unfortunate event that we never want to see occur in our school system or any other school system. We want to remind our parents, students and community members to continue to keep the lines of communication open with school personnel so that we can all work together to keep our schools as safe as possible,” Dr. Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, said in a prepared statement.

As reported by the Brunswick News, the altercation occurred during lunchtime. The police chief told the newspaper that the victim was a 17-year-old boy and that the teen arrested was 15 years old. He also told the newspaper that the weapon was a small pocket knife.

In September, a Brunswick High School student was stabbed while attempting to board a school bus.