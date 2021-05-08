Tips about gang activity lead to raids, arrests at 2 Waycross complexes, GBI says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – GBI agents raided two apartment complexes Friday after tips about gang activity they received from the public and other law enforcement agencies, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The tips led investigators to document Bloods, BOA, G-Shyne, Ghost Face, and Gangster Disciples gang activity at the Garlington Heights and Ware Manor Apartments in Waycross, GBI said.

The raids, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Corrections, and Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, led to multiple arrests on charges from drugs to parole violations.

Police executed a search warrant on Arnold McKinney Drive in Waycross and seized a 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia, and a police scanner.

Here is a list of people arrested during the investigation.

Jonathan Atwater 30, Charge: VGCSA Sale of Cocaine

Antron Bell, 29 Charge: Parole Violation

Darius Cason 21, Charge: Violation of Probation Criminal Trespass

Samuel Sanchez Cruz, 48 Charge: Suspended License

Donald Hargrove, 40 Charge: Battery and Family Violence

Jamar Kitchen, 41 Charge: VGCSA Sale of Cocaine

Lamarius Lawson, 28 Charge: Criminal Trespass

Jerrell Owens, 24 Charge: Probation Violation

Christopher James Walker 29, Charge: Fugitive Warrant

Antonio Williams, 31 Charge: Criminal Trespass

Rude Williams 34, Charge: Probation Violation

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA. at (912) 389-4103, Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2924, or Ware County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 287-8477. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).