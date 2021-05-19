Attorneys for family of woman shot, killed as Georgia deputies served warrant hold news conference

Latoya James was shot and killed after Camden County deputies arrived at her cousin's home on U.S. 17 just south of Woodbine.

WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys representing the family of Latoya James, the woman who was shot and killed while Camden County deputies served a search warrant at a home in Woodbine, are holding a news conference Wednesday.

James, 37, was shot and killed at the home, which belongs to 46-year-old Varshaun Brown, who was wounded during the same raid.

Body camera footage released of the incident shows approximately 3-minutes and 16-seconds of a total 3-hours and 43 minutes worth of footage from a deputy’s camera. A series of gunshots are heard, however, the footage is dark and not much is visible as the deputy appears to be holding a shield.

A statement released by the GBI mentioned there was an “exchange of gunfire between” Brown and James and law enforcement. The agency’s statement doesn’t specify who fired first.

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation. When completed, it will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.