Man shot and killed by Glynn County pizza delivery driver had ‘extensive criminal history’

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn County’s interim police Chief Rickey Evans said the man shot and killed by a Papa John’s delivery driver on Saturday night has an extensive criminal history.

Police identify the man killed as Jeremy Hicks, 37. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Hicks was released two years ago after serving 15 years on a conviction for armed robbery.

The driver told police that the man ordered a pizza delivered about 11 p.m., but when he got to the address, which turned out to be a vacant mobile home, the man pulled a knife on him. The driver, who police have not named, pulled his gun and shot the man, who died at the scene.

The owner of the mobile home told News4Jax that no one lives there and it’s being renovated. He lives close by and the gunshot woke him up.

Ad

Evans said the driver and the attempted robbery did not know each other and that no charges have been filed against the driver, who has no criminal record. He added that police are still investigating and would like anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact them at 912-554-3645.

Evans said there have not been any other recent robberies in the area of Saturday night’s shooting.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said delivery drivers sometimes make easy targets for robberies.

“They’re in and out of communities very fast and it’s easy to fake a delivery call,” Jefferson said.