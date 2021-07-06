Ware County closes school campuses Wednesday as Southeast Georgia readies for Elsa

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – All Ware County Schools offices and campuses will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa, the district announced Tuesday.

All athletic events and practices scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled.

School has been out since late May, but employees are still working at the campuses, explained Director of Special Projects Paige Coker.

Ruskin Elementary and Ware County High School on the northeast side of town have major issues with flooding on their campuses, Coker said.

Currently, the only school in session is the Daffodil Preschool Summer Enrichment Program with about 80 students. It has been canceled for the entire week, Coker said.

All staff who work during month of July will work Tuesday but everything will shut down Wednesday.

After the storm passes through the area, the district will assess facility and road conditions before announcing plans to reopen to the public.

Ad

Those announcements will be made via email and Thrillshare callout to employees and through Facebook, the district’s website, and Thrillshare callout to the public.

Forecasters predict Elsa could hit coastal Georgia and South Carolina after Florida. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia’s coast was under a tropical storm watch, as was the South Carolina coast from the Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River. Forecasters said tornadoes could strike in the eastern Carolinas and Virginia as Elsa moves north.

News4Jax is declaring a Weather Authority Alert Day for Wednesday.

Georgia Power offered some tips for customers who might be dealing with power outages this week because of the storm.

Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line.

Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.

Do not walk or drive through standing water or step onto saturated ground where downed lines may be present.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

To follow outage updates and check the outage map from Georgia Power, go to www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. You can also report outages and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.