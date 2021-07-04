Tropical Storm Elsa: Impacts for Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Finally some good news!

Hurricane Hunters went inside Elsa on Sunday and barely could find anything resembling a tropical storm -- and this before going over Cuba, which will happen later Sunday night.

The National Hurricane Center kept Elsa as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds at 11 a.m. Sunday. NHC’s wording from here will be cautionary as usual but with hints that Elsa may not survive the Cuba crossing.

Elsa is still expected to remain a weak tropical storm and follow the same expected track that the NHC has been advertising for days: A track to just west of Jacksonville overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Following the current NHC track, Elsa will reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia by midnight Tuesday (southern counties) and pass quickly by noon Wednesday (Georgia counties).

My experience with these weaker systems has been there’s always one or two neighborhoods that will get slammed by isolated extreme thunderstorm winds and extreme rains.

Everyone else just “yawns” as local impacts will not be widespread.

2-5″ of rain will still be possible. Most areas will receive about 1-2″. For perspective, this is what we have been experiencing the past month. This will lead to minor to moderate impacts on backyard flooding.

Only a slight threat of tornadoes/coastal waterspouts. Tornadoes would typically be an issue but the passage through our area will be at night and this will reduce the threat.

Local wind gusts will be up to 40 mph but generally in the 15 to 25 mph range.

Red areas could see more than 4". Most will see 1-2"

Purple areas could see gusts to 40 mph. Of course squalls could create some wind gusts over 40 mph.

Will be possible as Elsa slides by, mainly Wednesday.