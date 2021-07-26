Southeast Georgia county deemed nation’s #1 ‘delta danger zone’

Combining a high percentage of its small population contracting COVID-19 and a shockingly low rate of vaccination, Charlton County was listed at the top of Surgo Venture’s top 20 “Delta danger zones” in the United States.

The company searches for solutions to health and social problems and uses data to spot trends and based the ranking on information available July 19, which showed that only 14.5% of Chalton County’s 14,338 residents and had the highest rate of infections in the previous seven days.

Bacon, Heard, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Telfair and Treutlen counties in Georgia also made Surgo’s list of 20 danger zones. Baker, Holmes and Washington counties in Florida also made the list. Five counties in Missouri, Two in Texas and one each in Arkansas, South Dakota and Tennessee are also on the list.

“We believe these 20 counties are Delta danger zones, which means they represent the strongest convergence of COVID-19 vulnerability, underlying community barriers to vaccine uptake, and low vaccination rates of all counties in the United States at this point in time,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier, co-Founder and CEO of Surgo Ventures and adjunct assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “We are calling on public health officials and local leaders in these counties to take immediate action.

Each county on the list ranked as both Highly Vulnerable on Surgo’s community vulnerability index and High Concern on its vaccine coverage index.