Camden County schools to require masks when students return to class

KINGSLAND, Ga. – As Camden County students head back to school on Monday, they will need to bring a mask.

After learning from state health officials that the number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations is higher now than at the pandemic’s two previous peaks last summer and winner, the school district announced Monday that all students, teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask or face covering this fall when schools open. The rule applies in schools, offices and administration buildings.

“This news may be sobering but it is the reality that we are facing in Camden. We believe we are beginning a great new school year, but we are once again faced with challenges we must overcome to serve our students and to support each other,” the district wrote in its safe opening plan. “As a school system, we are going to do everything in our power to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community and prepare our schools to safely reopen on August 2nd.”

The district’s reopening plan also says there won’t be any large assemblies or gatherings until further notice.

The district said its masking and other requirements are subject to change based on current guidance of the state Department of Education, Department of Public Health and the office of the governor. It will be reevaluated as the transmission rate for Camden County decreases to below 200. (As of July 22, the connuminty transmission rate in Camden County was 788).

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that students return to school in person this fall as long as everyone two and older wears a mask.