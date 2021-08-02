Glynn County begins requiring masks in county buildings

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Beginning Tuesday, face masks will again be required in Glynn County public buildings to include:
- W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex
- Public Works Administration
- Fire Administration
- Parks and Recreation Offices
“We continue to strive to address the need for public health precautions during this time as well as accommodate those needing to conduct business transactions with the county,” Matthew Kent, communications manager for Glynn County wrote in making the announcement.
For those choosing not to wear a mask, offices and all departments will be available for contact through the following methods:
Board of Commissioners and Administration
- BOC: 912-554-7404/email: commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov
- Administration: 912-554-7401
- County updates on the COVID-19 web page and on Facebook.
Community Development
- Main phone line: 912-554-7428
- Building inspections: 912-554-7456
- Occupational tax: 912-554-7122
- Planning and zoning: 912-554-7428/email: PlanningZoning@glynncounty-ga.gov
- Glynn County Portal: https://portal.glynncounty-ga.gov
Finance Department
- For inquiries call: 912-554-7120
- All accounts payable payments (checks) to vendors will be mailed to the appropriate vendor addresses until further notice. The Finance Department will mail the payments by the end of the day on Friday of each week.
- All receipts and reports that are normally mailed and/or brought into the Finance Office will need to either be mailed or placed into the two droboxes located at both entrances to the Pate Building. The Tax Commissioner has granted permission to allow other types of reports/payments to be placed into these boxes, and those items will be processed daily by personnel that are working inside of the building. Please only include checks or money orders (no cash).
Fire Administration
- Main line: 912-554-7779
Human Resources
- Main line: 912-554-7170
- Email: jobs@glynncounty-ga.gov
Parks and Recreation
- Ballard Park: 912-554-7780
- Selden Park: 912-279-2800
- Howard Coffin Park: 912-279-3810
- Blythe Island Regional Park: 912-279-2812
- North Glynn Recreation Complex: 912-279-2838
- Mallery Park: 912-279-2836
- Email: glynnrec@glynncounty-ga.gov
- Will continue to monitor and post info on their Facebook Page.
- Currently offering online registration for summer programs and can also take registrations and campground reservations over the phone and via email.
Property Appraisal
- Main line: 912-554-7093
- Email: Rglisson@glynncounty-ga.gov
Public Works
- Main line: 912-554-7746
- Solid Waste/recycling inquiries: 912-554-7111
- They will continue to process work orders. Orders may be submitted by calling either of the above numbers.
Tax Commissioner
- Main line: 912-554-7000 (option 1 – tags, option 2 – property tax)
- For general information: https://glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner
- To pay tax bill: https://glynncounty.org/505/Pay-Tax-Bill
- For tag renewal: https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/
- For license renewal: https://dds.georgia.gov/