Glynn County to close schools, move to distance learning-only Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn County schools on Tuesday said the current number of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools and the community has escalated its operational level from “yellow” to “red.”

According to the district, distance learning will take place during regular school hours via Google Classroom from Aug. 30-Sep. 10. It says attendance will be optional for students from Aug. 25-27 and that absences will be excused on those days. School buses will run their normal routes on those days.

Glynn County Schools said: “Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools and provided no later than September 10, 2021.”

Middle school sports are postponed until in-person classes resume. High school sports and band practice will continue under modifications and restrictions, which include daily COVID screenings.

Middle and high school students will follow their daily schedule. Elementary schools will provide families with scheduling information.