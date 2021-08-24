Subcontracted worker dies in fall at Kings Bay

A file photo of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

A worker died last week at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay after falling from a dry dock, a base spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to News4Jax.

The base spokesperson told News4Jax the unnamed worker, who was employed by a subcontractor, died of his injuries after suffering the fall sometime Thursday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which reviews workplace accidents and safety procedures, is investigating the incident.

The base spokesperson declined to release an official statement but said the death appears to be the result of a tragic accident.

News4Jax has requested a statement from the worker’s employer and this story will be updated with the company’s response.

The deadly fall comes as the base undergoes a major, multimillion-dollar overhaul.