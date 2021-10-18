Arbery’s family, supporters gather outside courthouse as trial begins

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – As lawyers huddled with a judge inside the Glynn County Courthouse and 600 prospective jurors waited to be interviewed, a small crowd gathered outside to show solidarity with the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and neighbor “Roddy” Bryant are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Arbery as he ran through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The three men say they are innocent, telling police initially they suspected Arbery of burglarizing homes in the area and were trying to make a citizen’s arrest.

No charges were brought against the three men accused of killing Arbery -- one of which is a former police officer/district attorney investigator -- until cellphone video of the killing was obtained by an area radio station more than two months later. The resulting outrage brought national attention, an indictment on federal hate crimes charge, the indictment of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney and two changes in Georgia state law.

“We can never take for granted that a white person will be convicted for killing a black person no matter how much evidence we have, so we are not taking anything for granted,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said outside the courthouse Monday. “We are here focused every step of the way for justice for Ahmaud Arbery to make sure they are held accountable to the full extent of the law. A slap on the wrist would not be enough.”

“As long as I get justice, I’m fine,” said the victim’s father, Marcus Arbery. “But I know my son was lynched -- lynched by a white mob.”

Even though the courthouse is locked down due to COVID-19 protocols and security issues, some of the people traveled from all over the country to see the trial. They are among the crowd on the law outside.