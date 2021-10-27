Brunswick Confederate monument wrapped in plastic during jury selection in Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Another Brunswick issue is making national news as jury selection continues in the trial of the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

The Confederate monument that stands in Hanover Square was wrapped in plastic and has been that way since the start of jury selection.

A Brunswick man wrote on Facebook saying city officials signed off on his plan to wrap the monument to protect it from possible vandalism ahead of the trial. He also said it was paid for by private citizens at no cost to the city of Brunswick.

The judge said Tuesday there have not been any problems while jury selection has been happening.

In November 2020, the city voted to remove the statue. In August of this year, a Georgia Court of Appeals denied a motion to block the monument’s removal, but no timeline has been set for a removal date.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied a defense motion seeking to limit signs and demonstrations outside the Glynn County Courthouse during the trial.