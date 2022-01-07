Body found in Glynn County retention pond near paper plant

A body was found Friday morning in a retention pond outside Brunswick Cellulose in Glynn County, police said.

According to Glynn County Police, someone called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a possible dead body at the paper plant off 9th Street.

Police and fire rescue found the remains in the retention pond, but because of the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, recovery of the remains has been delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel, authorities said.

The remains will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Glynn County Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.