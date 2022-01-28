Glynn County Police offer $5K reward, ask for photos, video related to 18-year-old’s murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Amondrick Tijuane Roberts.

Roberts was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, during an altercation at Selden Park in Brunswick.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may be eligible for this cash reward, police said.

They’re also asking anyone with photographs or videos related to the incident to please provide those to police as well.

This includes any photographs or videos leading up to and including the shooting. Your video or photo can be submitted by uploading to the following link https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting. After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide your cell phone number. The cell phone number is needed to send you a text message with a secure direct link. Clicking the text message link will send you to a secure portal where you will upload the video or photos. The link will expire within three days of being requested so please follow the instructions immediately and submit your photos or videos.

If you have any information concerning the killing of Roberts, please call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7806 or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

“The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in our pursuit of justice and efforts to bring some peace to this family,” the department said in a news release announcing the reward.