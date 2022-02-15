Ahmaud Arbery’s family ready as testimony to begin in hate crimes trial

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, center, is surrounded by supporters after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Federal prosecutors will call their first witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the trial’s first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients’ use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes -- not by racial hostility.

The prosecution’s witness list is long and includes several neighbors, as well as current and former members of the Glynn County police department, the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Arbery’s family said they’re ready to hear the evidence as testimony begins Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of evidence the state had that they didn’t put out, like the racial part,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., said. “So, the feds are going to bring all that. That’s what we want the world to see.”

Supporters of Arbery said they’re horrified by the government’s evidence but that it’s important for it to be told.

“Finally, we’re going to actually hear the real evidence for itself. Its own unadulterated self. That’s what we’re going to hear,” said Barbara Arnwine, president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said nothing about this trial will be any easier because the family has been through it before.

“It’s going to be hard. Ahmaud was killed. Ahmaud was killed almost two years ago, and knowing that Ahmaud was killed because he was Black, it’s going to be harder,” Cooper-Jones said. “I think that we’ll get another victory out of this. I think it’s going to be a long, long hard trial.”

Prosecutors said over the course of that trial jurors will learn how all three defendants talked about Black people behind closed doors.

(Editor’s Note: The rest of this article contains offensive language, but it is what was said in court.)

Jurors have already gotten a glimpse through opening statements. One of the prosecutors said Travis McMichael had a history of referring to Black people as “animals,“ “monkeys,” and “subhuman savages.”

The prosecutor also said McMichael’s father, Greg, once said: “Those Blacks are all nothing but trouble.”

And just days before Ahmaud Arbery was killed, prosecutors say the third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, was upset after finding out his daughter was dating a Black man.

The defense is urging jurors to decide the hate crimes case based on facts rather than emotions. During opening statements, Bryan’s attorney, Pete Theodocian said: “I’ve heard the N-word more today than I’ve heard it in the past three or four years, and we haven’t even heard any evidence yet.”

Greg McMichael’s attorney says his client followed Arbery not because he was Black but because McMichael recognized him from security videos as the man who kept walking into a neighbor’s home under construction.

And Travis McMichael’s attorney said evidence will show her client was in shock after shooting Arbery at close range as he threw punches and grabbed for the gun. She told the court: “You’re not going to hear any evidence that he was pumping his fists, that he was gleeful.”

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Pool, file)

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, when Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood. Bryan, their neighbor, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three are now standing trial in a separate case in U.S. District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Outside the courthouse Monday, Arbery’s father said he was “very pleased” with the makeup of the federal jury.