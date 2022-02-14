Opening statements expected to begin in trial of men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s death

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The question of racism will take center stage as the federal trial gets underway in Brunswick on Monday. Opening statements are expected.

The judge spent a week asking potential jurors what they know about the case, as well as their views on racism.

Before attorneys give their opening statements they will consider several factors -- including the potential jurors’ answers. From there they will whittle the 64-member jury pool down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

While a jury in Glynn County superior court has already concluded Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan murdered Ahmaud Arbery -- this trial in federal court centers around the question of whether the men targeted Arbery that day because of his race. The judge will formally seat the jury that’ll answer that question on Monday.

News4jax is told the attorneys will randomly draw 36 of the potential jurors to start making strikes. The judge will swear them in and give preliminary instructions. The defense attorneys will have 10 strikes, the federal government will have six.

Ad

Throughout the week hundreds of potential jurors packed the federal courthouse and underwent rigorous questioning. Nearly all had seen the infamous cell phone video -- and several had negative feelings about the defendants.

Including one woman who said the defendant didn’t appear to show any remorse during the state trial but said she could still be fair. Another potential juror returning today told the judge Friday: “The only thing I really know is that it’s a high-profile case and there might be a video related to it.” Another woman became extremely emotional when talking to the judge Friday and said she believed the men are guilty.

That woman was dismissed quickly. Ahmaud Arbery’s family was in court Friday, along with the president of the advocacy group, the Transformative Justice Coalition. They saw that woman’s reaction.

“I wouldn’t care if it was a white kid, if that would’ve happened to a white kid I would’ve had some emotions,” Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery’s father, said. “If you have a heart and care about children, you’ll have some emotions. When you see a kid get killed like that, on hate and racism.”

Ad

“And he heard people saying that they were triggered by all of this, it’s just painful. Hate crimes aren’t pretty,” Barbara Arnwine, President/CEO of Transformative Justice Coalition, said. “That’s why when people talk about how it’s a hoax, or it’s only for money, it’s a real form of racial denial in our society.”

The groups are again going to be broken up into two groups of 15. While opening statements are expected to happen today— the judge already said no witnesses will be called.