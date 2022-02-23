In wake of federal hate crime convictions, family, supporters mark 2 years since Arbery’s murder

FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery is withdrawing his guilty plea on a federal hate crime charge. McMichael announced his decision Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Wednesday marks two years since Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick. It’s also the day after a jury affirmed what Arbery’s family has been saying all along -- that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.

Tuesday’s convictions of Arbery’s killers on federal hate crime charges were the victory Arbery’s family had long prayed for.

“I’m very thankful that a good jury was selected. I wasn’t worried at all, I knew Ahmad’s hands was in this from the very beginning,” his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said after the verdicts were read Tuesday.

As they celebrate that major victory, supporters of Arbery’s family said verdicts coming down just one day before the two-year mark of his murder is no coincidence.

The Georgia House passed a resolution formally declaring Feb. 23 -- the day Arbery was gunned down in 2020 -- as Ahmaud Arbery Day, and Arbery’s family said they are ready to honor his memory Wednesday with several events scheduled throughout the day:

2 p.m.: Cobb County District Attorney’s Office is holding a prayer vigil and observance in Marietta

3:45 p.m.: Run/walk at Brunswick High School

5 p.m.: Walk through the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Arbery was chased and killed

5 p.m.: Transformative Justice holding a march starting at the Arbery mural on Albany Street and ending at 1414 Norwich Street. There will then be a teleconference.

Marcus Arbery Sr. said he honors his son every day in a way that’s truly personal.

“I’ll be working out for Ahmaud because that’s what he loved to do. He worked out, and so I’m taking over that role,” he said. “That’s what I have to keep doing to keep going.”