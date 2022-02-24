70º
Georgia

Police called to investigate ‘suspicious device’ on Blythe Island Drive

Staff, News4JAX

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Officers with the Glynn County Police Department were called to Blythe Island Drive in Brunswick on Wednesday evening to investigate what police said was a suspicious device.

Investigators from several agencies were called to the scene, which was just south of Blythe Island Beach Drive Park. A bomb squad was called in to detonate the device as a precaution.

Additional details were not immediately provided and no injuries were reported. Law enforcement was expected to send a news release.

