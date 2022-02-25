Brunswick man gets life in prison for deadly shooting outside Glynn County bar

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A Brunswick man has been found guilty in the December 2019 homicide of a 37-year-old Virginia Beach man, according to a Friday news release from the Glynn County Police Department.

The Police Department said Calvin Robert Dwayne Jenkins Jr. was found guilty on all counts to include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. Investigators said Jenkins shot Wolf Ruben Valmond outside of a Glynn County bar after an earlier altercation.

Jenkins was sentenced to life without parole plus five years for the firearm charge.

Chief Battiste, with the Police Department, said in a prepared statement: “This senseless murder took place in an area of restaurants and shops meant for happy times, one person’s foolish decision to use a firearm forever changed multiple lives. We again offer our condolences to the Valmond family and hope this verdict allows them some measure of peace.”