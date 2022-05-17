Early voting in Georgia Primary setting records

One week before thousands of neighborhood precincts open for the Georgia Primary next Tuesday, more than 400,000 voters had already cast ballots in party contests for governor, U.S. Senate and dozens of other statewide and local offices.

As the third week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election began, over 380,000 people early voted in Georgia – a 217% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 155% increase this point in the early voting period two years ago.

When this week began, 416,558 Georgians had voted early in the primary, including 383,586 in-person voters and 32,972 absentee voters. Of the ballots cast, 237,031 were Republican, 176,592 Democratic and 2,935 nonpartisan.

What's on your primary ballot? (There's a lot more than you may think) | When/when to vote this week in your county

The Secretary of State’s Office said Georgia has seen record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year and it’s expected to increase during the last days of early voting this week.

Georgia Secretary of State’s Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling tweeted that he expects the number of Georgia who have voted to surpass 600,000 when early voting closes Friday afternoon.

All voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday -- primary election day. Rely on Channel 4 and News4Georgia.com to provide you with up-to-the-minute results of all the races on every ballot in our viewing area after the polls close.