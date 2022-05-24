🗳️ Georgia Primary: Polls have closed. Watch the results as they come in here

The polls have closed in Georgia’s primary elections — and the links below will take you to the results as they trickle in.

Tuesday’s primary could bring an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams is running unopposed and will be crowned as her party’s nominee.

With three other Republicans running, it’s possible neither Kemp nor Perdue will win a majority, requiring a June 21 runoff. But polling has shown Kemp extending his lead, raising the possibility that the nomination could be settled Tuesday.

Perdue was personally courted by former President Donald Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump’s loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020. Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge.

He has three opponents in Tuesday’s race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination.

All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election. The GOP is trying to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.

Trump has thrown his heft behind Walker, but five other candidates are hoping to get Walker below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff. Warnock’s one opponent in the Democratic primary is beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. She has shown few signs of posing a serious threat to him.