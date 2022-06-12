Georgians back to the polls: Early voting this week in primary runoff

More than 850,000 Georgians cast a ballot in person or returned an absentee ballot in the days and weeks before last month’s primary election. That was more than double the number who voted early in Georgia’s primary two years ago and totaled about 44% of all the votes cast.

Republicans considered that record early voting turnout vindication for changes made to Georgia’s laws after the controversial 2020 election that President Joe Biden called “Jim Crow 2.0.” Democrats, with increased turnout over its 2018 gubernatorial primary, argued that voters turned out in spite of Georgia’s new law.

With the marquee races of governor and U.S. Senate settled in the primary, turnout is not expected to be nearly as high when voters return to the polls for a handful of runoff races this week. Plus, there are only five days of early voting in advance of the June 21 election.

This time around, Democrats will see more on their ballot since no candidate won more than 50% of the vote in statewide races and Coastal Georgia’s U.S. House seat.

Only two Southeast Georgia legislative races will be on the GOP ballot and since neither seat has a Democratic opponent, the winner of the runoff will be elected.

Only one local race went to a runoff – a Board of Education seat in Brantley County.

Early voting in Georgia is also known as absentee in-person voting. No matter your assigned precinct, all registered voters go to their county’s elections office. You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card. You can go to My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website to confirm your voting status, verify your current address, see a sample ballot and find your specific polling place.

Here’s what Georgias can vote on Monday through Friday at your county’s election office or at your precinct on Tuesday, June 21:

Georgia Lieutenant Governor - Democrat

Kwanza Hall

Charlie Bailey

Winner will face Republican primary winner Burt Jones in November.

Georgia Secretary of State - Democrat

Bee Nguyen

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Winner will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in November.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner - Democrat

Janice Laws Robinson

Raphael Baker

Winner will face Republican primary winner John King, the incumbent, in November.

Georgia Labor Commissioner - Democrat

William Boddie

Nicole Horn

Winner will face Republican primary winner Bruce Thompson in November.

U.S. House - District 1 - Democrat

Joyce Griggs

Wade Herring

Winner will face Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in November.

Georgia State Senate - District 3 - Republican

Represents Brantley Camden, Charlton, Glynn and part of Ware counties. One-term Republican state Sen. Sheila McNeill is not seeking re-election. No Democratic candidates qualified to run for this office.

Mike Hodges

Jeff Jones

Georgia State House - District 179 - Republican

Includes the city of Brunswick, St. Simons Island and other parts of eastern Glynn County. Current state Rep. Don Hogan is not seeking re-election and no Democrat entered the race for this seat.

Rick Townsend

Bob Duncan

Brantley County Board of Education - Post 4

Brenda Sue Johns (incumbent)

Cliff Adams

This is a non-partisan race, so the winner of the runoff will be elected.