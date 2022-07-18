Pagans Motorcycle Club member leads St. Marys officers on high-speed chase, police say

A member of what’s been labeled as an outlaw motorcycle group is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he and another unidentified man led them on a motorcycle chase that began when an officer attempted to pull them over for street racing, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

The incident happened back on July 10, but the police dashcam and body camera video were just made public on Monday.

According to the arrest report, shortly before 1 a.m., a patrol officer with a K-9 was parked near the intersection of Highway 40 and Dandy Street when the officer’s speed radar picked up a vehicle coming up from behind that was traveling at 112 mph in a 45 mph zone. The report states the officer quickly realized it was two motorcyclists racing each other.

The officer notes in the report that both motorcycles were trying to out-distance each other.

The officer got behind both motorcycles with his emergency lights and siren and notes in the report that both motorcyclists accelerated even faster in an attempt to outrun him. According to the report, the officer was able to maintain a visual of the two motorcycles until one of them turned off on Dilworth Street. The officer said at that point, he could only see one motorcycle that was still traveling east on Osborn Road. The officer closed the distance on the eastbound motorcycle with speeds topping 115 mph, the report states.

The chase continued down Osborn Street to West Ashley Street when, according to the arrest report, the motorcyclist made a righthand turn onto Ashley and began to pull away, but travel recklessly.

The motorcyclist drove to the intersection of Ashley and Wheeler Street where, according to the officer, the chase ended when the motorcyclist gave up and surrendered.

The motorcyclist was identified as Daniel Hubbard of Woodstock, Alabama. Hubbard was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony. He was also charged with four misdemeanors which include:

Reckless driving

Driving too fast for certain conditions

Street racing

Speeding

Hubbard was wearing a vest with patches that identify him as a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. A background check confirms his affiliation with the club, which is considered a gang by the FBI.

“If any of that goes to jail, you won’t get it back. Your vest,” an officer says during the traffic stop.

“That’s why he’s going to call somebody,” says another officer.

That somebody he called was his girlfriend, who is stationed at NAS Jacksonville, and her friend who is stationed at Mayport. Corporal Stokes, who was involved in the pursuit, is concerned about active duty sailors being affiliated with a man whose name just popped up on a national law enforcement database as a certified gang member.

“I don’t know if you guys would be interested, but I was just in a vehicle pursuit with a Pagan one percenter,” Stoakes says during a call. “He called his girlfriend and a friend to come and get the motorcycle and his colors and they are both Navy personnel. Right now they are actually in front of my patrol car getting his patches and his colors off his back. And he is a verified Pagan through NCIC and GCIC.”

The Pagans Motorcycle Club has been identified by the FBI as a biker gang more than 1,000 members strong whose territory is the Eastern Seaboard. The FBI says the gang is involved in violent organized crime, and according to both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the gang is at war with the Hell’s Angels biker gang.

Hubbard has bonded out of jail. His next court date is Aug. 19.

The motorcycle was registered to a friend whom police confirmed allowed Hubbard to use the motorcycle.

Police have yet to identify the other motorcyclist involved in the chase.