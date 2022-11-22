3 Camden County Sheriff’s Office employees arrested, charged in inmate’s beating

In this screenshot taken from Camden County Detention Center surveillance video provided by attorney Harry Daniels, jailers beat detainee Jarrett Hobbs at the facility, in Georgia, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Camden County Detention Center/Courtesy of Attorney Harry Daniels via AP)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Following an investigation that involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrests of three employees they said were involved in the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail.

Videos that depicted the incident were said to have been recorded Sept. 3. Attorneys who represent the inmate, identified as Jarrett Hobbs, called for the investigation after they released the videos to the public Nov. 14.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a previous statement. “Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly...”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, employees Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick and Ryan Biegel were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

“Braxton Massey has been employed 6 months, Mason Garrick 18 months, and Ryan Biegel 3 years with the Sheriff’s Office,” the news release states. “All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex. The Sheriff’s Office Internal Investigation terminated their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrest.”

The Sheriff’s Office said two other employees involved face disciplinary actions resulting from the findings of the internal investigation.

Sheriff Jim Proctor said in a prepared statement: “I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred. The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”

On Monday, Hobbs’ attorney released a letter that was sent to the Justice Department, asking for the DOJ Civil Rights Division to investigate whether the beating was racially motivated as a hate crime.

