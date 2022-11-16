Ahead of rally, lawyers release 3rd video showing deputies beating man inside Camden County jail

Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video showing their client being beaten at the Camden County Detention Center.

WOODBINE, Ga. – Ahead of a news conference and rally Wednesday to protest the beating of a man inside the Camden County jail, his attorneys released a third video from the incident.

Lawyers and community leaders planned the news conference and rally for 1:45 p.m. outside the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Lawyers representing 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs along with other civil rights attorneys and the Camden County NAACP president say they are calling for justice.

Videos were said to have been recorded at the Camden County Detention Center in September. The first video, which was shared by an attorney representing Hobbs, shows his client appearing to pick up something on the bench of a jail cell. Deputies enter, and it appears they try to restrain him before striking him repeatedly on his head, even though it appears Hobbs is not fighting back.

In a second video, the struggle continues into a hallway, where Hobbs is pulled out of the cell, forced to the ground and appears to be restrained.

No sound was audible in those two video clips, but in the third, repeated yelling can be heard. In the third video, which is dated Sept. 3, it appears Hobbs is being hit repeatedly. Inmates can also be seen popping their heads out to see what is going on.

News4JAX is working on putting that newly-released video on our website.

It’s unclear what might have led to the struggle.

Attorney Harry Daniels said his client entered the jail “suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement.”

PREVIOUS STORIES: Attorneys call for criminal investigation after video shows man beaten by Camden County Detention Center deputies | A planned protest and more outrage after video shows Camden detention deputies beating man

According to the attorney, at one point, one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his scalp. Daniels said his client was denied medical treatment and placed in solitary confinement. He noted in his statement that Hobbs was arrested for allegedly speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance, all of which are non-violent offenses. Daniels said after his client was beaten, Hobbs was charged with assault.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is also investigating, as requested by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.