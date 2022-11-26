Long line greets Ware poll workers in only Southeast Georgia county to offer early voting Saturday in runoff

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Early voting began Saturday in several Georgia counties for the runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The runoff election comes after neither candidate attained 50% of the vote for Georgia U.S. senator during the Nov. 8 election. Under Georgia law, they are required to go forward with a runoff on Dec. 6.

Ware County is among the more than 20 Georgia counties allowing residents to vote as early as Saturday. It is the only Southeast Georgia county that started early voting this weekend.

The county’s supervisor of elections, Carlos Nelson, shared a photo showing a long line wrapping around a voting precinct right as polls opened on Saturday. He said he was surprised by the large turnout.

“I wasn’t expecting Saturday to start off the way we have, so I’m excited that the voters are taking advantage of the Saturday voting, and I’m also thankful to my board for agreeing to allow us to open today,” Nelson said.

Polls in Ware County are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Early voting hours in Ware County will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Nelson expects Ware County’s early voter turnout to reach at least 40%.

“We would love to get a 100%, but 40% would be great for a runoff election,” Nelson said. “It would be a tremendous turnout.”

All Georgia counties will offer early voting Monday through Friday.

Glynn County will have early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 at three locations: Board of Elections, SSI Firestation #2, and the Ballard Community Building.

Charlton County’s early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 at the Elections Office in Folkston.

Camden County offers advance in-person early voting at two locations:

Camden County Annex Building (107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland)

Monday, Nov. 28 - Thursday, Dec., 1 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Three Rivers Church (101 Miller St., St. Marys)

Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in all local counties is Monday, Nov. 28.

The special election is Dec. 6.