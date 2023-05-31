81º

Attorney, activist accuse Camden County detention center employees of more brutality

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, 23-year-old Zyaire Ratliff and Camden County NAACP President Timothy Bessent Sr. will speak at a news conference Wednesday in front of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

News4JAX will stream the news conference live on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. Press play above to watch live.

Daniels said the news conference is to “expose new incidents in the ongoing pattern of brutality at the Camden County Detention Center”

Ratliff says he was beaten by a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy, who was recently arrested in the case.

Daniels represents Ratliff, along with Jarett Hobbs, whose beating in September resulted in one deputy and two detention officers being indicted earlier this month as well as a significant financial settlement.

This is a developing story. News4JAX will update this story after the news conference.

