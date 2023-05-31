Attorney, activist accuse Camden County detention center employees of more brutality

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, 23-year-old Zyaire Ratliff and Camden County NAACP President Timothy Bessent Sr. will speak at a news conference Wednesday in front of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniels said the news conference is to “expose new incidents in the ongoing pattern of brutality at the Camden County Detention Center”

Ratliff says he was beaten by a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy, who was recently arrested in the case.

Daniels represents Ratliff, along with Jarett Hobbs, whose beating in September resulted in one deputy and two detention officers being indicted earlier this month as well as a significant financial settlement.

