3 Camden County Sheriff’s Officer employees indicted after inmate beating

Three Camden County law enforcement officers were indicted Wednesday on charges related to the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail that was caught on camera.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – Three Camden County law enforcement officers were indicted Wednesday on charges related to the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail that was caught on camera and sparked outrage.

Deputy Ryan Biegal and detention officers Mason Garrick and Braxton Massey were indicted by a Camden County grand jury on charges of battery, simple battery, and two counts each of violations of oath by a public officer.

The beating happened in September 2022 but the videos weren’t released until two months later, prompting the Brunswick district attorney to request the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

The three law enforcement officers were arrested in November after lawyers for the inmate, Jarrett Hobbs, released the video showing where Hobbs was forced to the ground and restrained.

Hobbs was initially hit with 10 additional charges after the incident but once the videos were released, those charges were dropped, along with the charges that landed him in jail.

“Peace officers have great power over those who are in their custody and control. We trust our officers to responsibly exercise their power and properly treat the people who are being detained,” Brunswick District Attorney Keith Higgins said. “When our trust is broken by the excessive use of force, the officers must be held accountable. No one is above the law. Those who enforce the law cannot be allowed to break it.”

Hobbs’ lawyers also released a statement following the indictment.

“This indictment further demonstrates that the people will not tolerate this kind of abuse just because the abusers wear a badge. That being said, let’s be clear, the culture of violence and corruption at this detention center and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office do not begin or end with these officers or the beating that occurred on September 3, 2022.”

The battery and simple battery charges that the officers are facing are misdemeanors. If convicted, they could face up to 12 months in jail. The violation of oath by a public officer charge, however, is a felony with a possible punishment of one to five years in prison.