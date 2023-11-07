Glynn County police warns community of phone scam involving police officer impersonator

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that involves someone impersonating a police officer.

Police said a Glynn County man contacted them on Monday to report the potential phone scam after the impersonator’s questions raised some red flags.

According to police, the caller told the man that some of his vital information had been stolen and that he was under investigation for being tied to drug trafficking. He also asked the man several questions regarding financial accounts, and to “keep the line secure,” the caller asked the man to stay on the line for several minutes.

Police said the man became suspicious and ended the call without providing any information.

Then, the man got a second call from a Washington area phone number (area code 202) from a woman falsely claiming to be Captain Oliver from the GCPD.

Again, the man was suspicious, and he ended the phone call and called police to report it.

GCPD confirmed that neither Captain Oliver nor any other person at the department attempted to contact him.

Police want to warn the public about this scam and the potential danger of other scams which attempt to steal personal information.

People are asked to be cautious of these phone calls and to call GCPD directly if there are any concerns regarding any attempt to solicit information from them, especially through the phone.