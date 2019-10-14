4-year-old goes viral over adorable drumline video

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. - A little boy in Telfair County, Georgia, which is about 80-miles southeast of Macon, celebrated his 4th birthday in a very unexpected way.

Seneca's mother, Tabithia Wilcox, took him to the football game at Telfair County Middle School to play on the stands, not knowing that he would be soon invited to join the drumline!

He jammed out with the school band and Tabithia recorded the adorable performance.

Since Tabithia posted the video on social it has received 4.3 million views.

Happy 4th Birthday, little drummer boy!

