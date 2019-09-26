JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2019 high school football season is nearly complete. Here are the schedules for each week of the regular season. District/region games schedule with *.

Week 1 - Aug. 23-24

FRIDAY

Bradford 27, Baker County 24

Baldwin 34, Ridgeview 25

Camden County 47, West Forsyth 6

Cedar Creek Christian 16 Joshua Christian 6

Charlton County, Ga. 20 Frederica Academy, Ga. 7

Creekside 27, Ribault 20

Christ's Church 56, Bishop McLaughlin 6

Coffee, Ga. 38, Brunswick, Ga. 21

Columbia 38, Trinity Christian 7

Deltona Trinity Christian 33, Bishop Snyder 6

Englewood 44, Paxon 7

Episcopal 36, Providence 7

Father Lopez 34, Jackson 7

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Matanzas 19

Fleming Island 34, Clay 0

Fletcher 34, Bishop Kenny 14

Gainesville Oak Hall 21, Hilliard 18

Keystone Heights 31, Fernandina Beach 7

Madison County 41, Crescent City 0

Menendez 49, Palatka 35

Westside 29, Middleburg 21

Ponte Vedra 21, Nease 14, Football Friday Game of the Week

Oakleaf 42, Orange Park 21

Orlando Jones 40, Raines 15

Rockledge 19, Ware County 7

St. Augustine 31, Yulee 7

St. Johns Country Day 20, Ocala Christian 19

St. Joseph 45, Eagle's View 0

Sandalwood 20, Parker 14

Suwannee 28, Fort White 7

Trenton 53, Interlachen 36

Union County 19, Lanier County, Ga. 7

West Nassau 47, North Florida Educational 0

White 14, First Coast 6

Wolfson 36, Stanton 19

SATURDAY

Publix Bold City Showcase

Bartram Trail 48, Lee 20

Mandarin 28, Atlantic Coast 12

University Christian 21, Bolles 14

Week 2 Aug. 29- Aug. 30

THURSDAY

North Marion 53, Palatka 7

Sandalwood 35, Fletcher 10

Trinity Christian 45, Tallahassee Godby 42, OT

FRIDAY

Crescent City 50, A'keylynn's Angels Christian 0

Baker County 13, Gainesville 10, OT

Bartram Trail 24, Brunswick, Ga. 7

Bishop Kenny 31, Atlantic Coast 27

Baldwin 14, Bradford 6

Christ's Church 42, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Christ School, NC 35, University Christian 20

Columbia 21, Oakleaf 19

Creekside 58, Nease 51

Daytona Beach Seabreeze 26, Matanzas 18

Eagle's View 52, Merritt Island Christian 0

Episcopal 8, Lake Highland Prep 6

Flagler Palm Coast 53, Clay 22

First Coast 18, Parker 14

Fleming Island 31, Lake Minneola 28

Fort White 21, Hamilton County 7

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Hilliard 28, Bishop Snyder 0

Jackson 29, Stanton 16

Gainesville St. Francis 22, Joshua Christian 6

Keystone Heights 21, Bell 6

Lee 33, at West Nassau 14

Mandarin 32, Ribault 13

North Florida Educational 36, Four Corners 0

Orange Park 29, Middleburg 21

Paxon 14, Wolfson 0

Ponte Vedra 40, Zephyrhills 7

Providence (0-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Raines (0-1) at Pahokee (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

St. Augustine 33, Menendez 13

St. John Paul II 47, St. Johns Country Day 0

St. Joseph 41, Cocoa Beach 0

Suwannee 30, Santa Fe 23

Interlachen 31, Umatilla 12

Union County 15, Williston 12

Westside 34, Englewood 7

White 39, Ridgeview 21

Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 10 Football Friday Game of the Week

GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 30

Bartram Trail 24, Brunswick 7

Brantley County 34, Charlton County 16

Camden County 52, Wren 44

Glynn Academy 52, Atlanta Washington 7

Pierce County 50, Bacon County 0

Ware County 23, Burke County 10

Week 3 - Sept. 6-7

FRIDAY

Dixie County 29, Union County 22

Eagle's View 26, Joshua Christian 20

Suwannee 35, Hamilton County 7

Bolles 43, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Interlachen 31, Fernandina Beach 27

Santa Fe 10, Fort White 0

Venice 50, Trinity Christian 49, 2 OT

West Nassau 27, Yulee 7

OTHERS

Atlantic Coast (0-2) at White (2-0) rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

Baldwin (2-0) and Westside (2-0), rescheduled for Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Bolles (0-1) at Savannah New Hampstead (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Bradford (1-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Christ's Church (2-0) at St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Clay (0-2) at University Christian (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4

Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0), rescheduled to Saturday, 6 p.m.

Crescent City (1-1) at Villages Charter (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

DeLand (1-0) at Mandarin (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at St. Augustine (2-0), rescheduled to Oct. 4

Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Fletcher (1-1) at Parker (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Hilliard (1-1) at Episcopal (2-0), rescheduled to Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Oakleaf (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-2), rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Orange Park (1-1) at Baker County (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 11

Matanzas (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2), rescheduled to Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Menendez (1-1) at Merritt Island (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

North Florida Educational (1-1) at Wolfson (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

Ocala Vanguard (2-0) at Sandalwood (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Orange City University (2-0) at Nease (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Palm Bay Heritage (1-1) at First Coast (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Paxon (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-1), rescheduled to Sept. 9, 6 p.m., at Paxon

Rocky Bayou Christian (0-2) at St. Johns Country Day (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

St. Joseph (2-0) at Taylor (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Stanton (0-2) at Providence (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 6

Appling County 40, Charlton County 20

Coffee 21, Ware County 7

Camden County 1, Locust Grove 0, Camden wins by forfeit

Glynn Academy at Groves, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m., rescheduled to Sept. 13

Pierce County at Savannah Beach, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

SATURDAY

Columbia 67, Akelynn's Angels Christian 12

Gainesville Oak Hall 46, Bishop Snyder 8

Bartram Trail 28, Creekside 14

Raines at Lee, rescheduled to Sept. 14, 2 p.m.

OFF: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Christ's Church, Clay, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Fernandina Beach, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Jackson, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Middleburg, Nease, North Florida Educational, Orange Park, Palatka, Providence, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Stanton, University Christian, Westside, Wolfson

Week 4 - Sept. 9-13

MONDAY

Baldwin 24, Westside 7, rescheduled from Sept. 6

Paxon 28, Cedar Creek Christian, 16, rescheduled from Sept. 6

Episcopal 51, Hilliard 21, rescheduled from Sept. 6

Oakleaf 41, Ridgeview 12, rescheduled from Sept. 6

TUESDAY

Raines 67, Stanton 0, rescheduled from Sept. 13

THURSDAY

Matanzas 35, Middleburg 30, rescheduled from Sept. 6

FRIDAY

Baker County 23, White 13

Bartram Trail 32, Mandarin 7

Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7

Columbia 21, Pensacola Pine Forest 13

Christ's Church 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 13

Creekside 31, First Coast 21

Crescent City 41, Wildwood 8

Episcopal 28, Englewood 14

Flagler Palm Coast 41, Spruce Creek 20

Fleming Island 23, Fletcher 13

Gainesville Buchholz 34, Atlantic Coast 14

Gainesville Oak Hall 28, St. Joseph 14

Interlachen 30, Eagle's View 24

Jordan Christian Prep 24, Joshua Christian 0

Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 6

Madison County 55, Suwannee 28

Mayo Lafayette 41, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Menendez 35, Gainesville Eastside 18

Newberry 41, Union County 24

Oakleaf 37, Gainesville 6

Orange Park 13, Clay 8

Parker 46, Bishop Kenny 7

Plantation American Heritage 31, Trinity Christian 17

Ponte Vedra 33, Palatka 29

Providence 47, Bishop Snyder 14

Sandalwood 44, Nease 19

University Christian 55, North Florida Educational 12

West Nassau 42, Baldwin 32

Westside 41, Jackson 0

Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 21

Yulee 36, Paxon 15

OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton

SATURDAY

Lee 15, Raines 7

GEORGIA

THURSDAY

Pierce County 49, New Hampstead 40

FRIDAY

Brunswick 34, McIntosh County 0, rescheduled from Sept. 6

Camden County 24, Richmond Hill 20

Ware County 35, Jonesboro 34, 2 OT

OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy

Week 5 - Sept. 20

FRIDAY

Baker County 35, Suwannee 21

Baldwin 35, Episcopal 7

Bartram Trail 43, St. Augustine 40

Bolles 24, Creekside 21

Branford 44, Bishop Snyder 13

Christ's Church 45, All Saints Academy 20

Eagle's View 36, Gainesville St. Francis 14

Fernandina Beach 27, Stanton 12

Fleming Island 33, Ridgeview 3

Flagler Palm Coast 10, Fletcher 7

Fort White 45, North Florida Educational 0

Lee 33, Mandarin 27

Trinity Christian 42, Miami Carol City 21

Middleburg 42, Englewood 7

Nease 33, Yulee 8

Palatka 40, Clay 28

Parker 40, Atlantic Coast 39 (OT)

Pierce County, Ga. 10, Bradford 0

Ponte Vedra 14, Menendez 10

Port Orange Atlantic 44, Matanzas 14

Providence 40, Quincy Munroe 28

Raines 48, Paxon 7

Ribault 21, Sandalwood 14

St. Johns Country Day 30, Warner Christian 22

Hilliard 24, St. Joseph 9

Tavares 35, Union County 16

University Christian 22, First Coast 13

Westside 28, Orange Park 0

West Nassau 31, Bishop Kenny 20

Oakleaf 26, White 7

Jackson 41, Wolfson 0

OFF: Cedar Creek Christian, Columbia, Crescent City, Interlachen, Joshua Christian, Keystone Heights, Ware County

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20

Atkinson County 21, Charlton County 20

Camden County 48, Brunswick 20

Pierce County, Ga. 10, Bradford 0

Glynn Academy 47, Wayne County 35

Week 6 - Sept. 27

FRIDAY

Baldwin 42, Stanton 6

Bolles 47, Palatka 6

Bronson 52, St. Johns Country Day 6

Christ's Church 44, Bishop Snyder 7

Columbia 41, Gainesville 14

Episcopal 26, Crescent City 21

Fernandina Beach 34, Jackson 28

Fletcher 45, Atlantic Coast 17

Flagler Palm Coast 38, Orange City University 13

Fleming Island 37, Creekside 21

Gainesville Buchholz 33, First Coast 20

Gainesville Eastside 42, Clay 20

Interlachen 28, Bell 20

Joshua Christian 38, Merritt Island Christian 0

Keystone Heights 21, St. Joseph 0

Mandarin 42, Nease 3

North Florida Educational 34, Eagle's View 26

Lee 38, Middleburg 6

Oakleaf 37, Sandalwood 22

Orange Park 13, Ridgeview 7

Ponte Vedra 35, Matanzas 0

Providence 40, Cedar Creek Christian 0

St. Augustine 56, Englewood 7

Tallahassee Rickards 40, Suwannee 14

Taylor County 42, Fort White 27

Trinity Christian 42, Pahokee 7

Union County 28, Hamilton County 6

University Christian 8, Bradford 7

Westside 24, Baker County 20

White 44, Bishop Kenny 28

Wolfson 40, Hilliard 12

Yulee 10, Ribault 7

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 27

Brunswick 29, New Hampstead 19

Pierce County 42, South Effingham 28

Turner County 21, Charlton County 14

Ware County 35, Glynn Academy 13

OFF: Bartram Trail, Menendez, Parker, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Camden County

Week 7 - Oct. 3-4

THURSDAY

Ribault 34, Lee 30

Miami Booker T. Washington 20, Trinity Christian 7

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast 38, White 35

Baldwin 41, Jackson 14

Bartram Trail 29, Ponte Vedra 27

Bolles 48, Melbourne Central Catholic 6

Christ's Church 40, Quincy Munroe 14

Columbia 32, Madison County 21

Eagle's View d. Ocala St. John Lutheran by forfeit

Episcopal 56, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 21

Flagler Palm Coast 14, St. Augustine 13

Fletcher 28, Nease 21

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mandarin 28

Hilliard 26, Branford 14

Keystone Heights 28, Crescent City 20

Lake Howell 21, Matanzas 13

Menendez 59, Englewood 28

New Smyrna Beach 31, Yulee 17

Ocala Trinity Catholic 46, Fort White 7

Orange Park 42, Bishop Kenny 35 OT

Parker 20, Baker County 13

Providence 21, St. Joseph 13

Middleburg 41, Ridgeview 16

Raines 22, Sandalwood 21 (OT)

Seven Rivers Christian 33, St. Johns Country Day 14

Suwannee 56, Palatka 26

Taylor 33, Interlachen 18

University Christian 27, Clay 8

West Nassau 16, Bradford 13

Wolfson 55, North Florida Educational 34

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 4

Brunswick 42, Monroe 0

Camden County 51, Glynn Academy 17

Irwin County 56, Charlton County 0

Lowndes 45, Ware County 7

OFF: Bishop Snyder, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Joshua Christian, Oakleaf, Stanton, Westside, Pierce County

Week 8 - Oct. 10-12

THURSDAY

Ridgeview 14, Gainesville Eastside 12

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast 23, Creekside 20

Baker County 21, Orange Park 15

Baldwin 45, Fort White 20

Bartram Trail 52, Nease 22

Bishop Snyder 22, Cedar Creek Christian 14

Bradford 21, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 0

Colquitt County, Ga. 45, Trinity Christian 6

Crescent City 50, Umatilla 0

Episcopal 41, Jackson 6

Fleming Island 17 First Coast 14

Fletcher 41, Gainesville Buchholz 17

Gainesville 48, Middleburg 0

Hilliard 43, Halifax Academy 6

Lee 27, Columbia 21 (OT)

Leesburg First Academy 33, Eagle's View 22

Mandarin 34, Oakleaf 33

Menendez 44, Clay 43 (OT)

NFEI 40, Legacy Charter 27

Palatka 42, Santa Fe 21

Parker 19, White 12

Ponte Vedra 61, Englewood 6

Providence 28, Christ's Church 20

St. Augustine 43, Matanzas 29

St. Joseph 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 19

Seminole 34, Flagler Palm Coast 9

Stanton 35, Paxon 24

University Christian 55, Foundation Academy 34

Wakulla 28, Suwannee 18

West Nassau 53, Fernandina Beach 14

West Oaks 36, Joshua Christian 12

Westside 22, Bishop Kenny 16

Wildwood 28, Keystone Heights 21

Wolfson 32, Interlachen 7

SATURDAY

Raines 10, Ribault 7

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 11

Pierce County 56, Brantley County 7

Richmond Hill 48, Brunswick 13

Camden County 49, Colleton County, SC 12

OFF: Bolles, St. John's Country Day, Sandalwood, Union County, Yulee, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Ware County

Week 9 - Oct. 17-18

THURSDAY

Episcopal 42, Paxon 0

First Coast 28, Atlantic Coast 0

Jackson 25, Englewood 21

Parker 35, Middleburg 10

Raines 40, Yulee 0

Ribault 46, Stanton 0

Trinity Christian 21, Lee 12

Westside 35, White 24

Wolfson 38, Bishop Snyder 10

FRIDAY

Aucilla Christian 41, Joshua Christian 6

Baker County 27, West Nassau 24

Bartram Trail 31, Oakleaf 24

Bolles 41, Clay 7

Bradford 41, Palatka 27

Branford 27, Interlachen 10

Cedar Creek Christian 46, Eagle's View 0

Christ's Church 50, Bronson 18

Chiefland 35, NFEI 6

Delray Beach Atlantic 35, Columbia 21

Fernandina Beach 37, Hilliard 25

Flagler Palm Coast 52, Ocala West Port 0

Fleming Island 42, Gainesville Buchholz 19

Fletcher 38, Creekside 10

Fort White 45, P.K. Yonge 14

Hawthorne 27, Union County 12

Keystone Heights 41, Taylor 24

Mandarin 34, Sandalwood 27

Matanzas 38, Lyman 14

Menendez 42, Ridgeview 34

Orange Park 24, Gainesville Eastside 14

St. Augustine 55, Nease 45

St. Johns Country Day 38, Georgia Christian 36

University Christian 41 Baldwin 31

Zephyrhills Christian 8 Crescent City 6

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 18

Brunswick 41, Effingham County 13

Colquitt County 34, Camden County 17

Pierce County 41, Long County 0

Richmond Hill 23, Glynn Academy 14

Ware County 16, Statesboro 7

Wilcox County 49, Charlton County 0

OFF: Bishop Kenny, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Joseph, Suwannee

Week 10 - Oct. 24-25

THURSDAY

Creekside 21, Gainesville Buchholz 17

Ribault 47, Paxon 10

FRIDAY

Aucilla Christian 38, St. Johns Country Day 8

Baker County 63, Bishop Kenny 14

Bartram Trail 49, Sandalwood 21

Bolles 45, John Carroll Catholic 20

Clay 33, Ridgeview 7

Columbia 48, Middleburg 23

Deland 14, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Eagle's View 30, Halifax Academy 28

Faith Christian 22, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Fernandina Beach 51, NFEI 18

Fleming Island 41, Atlantic Coast 17

Fletcher 24, First Coast 6

Newberry 35, Fort White 34 (2 OT)

Hilliard 40, Bronson 8

Keystone Heights 23, Interlachen 14

Lee 27, Gainesville 12

Lighthouse Private Christian 16, St. Joseph 8

Mandarin 16, White 13

Matanzas 51, Englewood 0

Menendez 27, Orange Park 0

Mount Dora Christian 62, Christ's Church 48

Oakleaf 42, Nease 14

Parker 26, Westside 21

Ponte Vedra 38, St. Augustine 35

South Sumter 28, Bradford 26

Suwannee 39, Tallahassee Godby 36

Trinity Christian 17, Raines 14 (OT)

Union County 36, Jordan Christian Prep 12

University Christian 28, Crescent City 13

West Nassau 46, Jackson 7

Windermere Prep 49, Bishop Snyder 6

Wolfson 22, Deltona Pine Ridge 0

Yulee 42, Stanton 0

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 25

Glynn Academy 24, Brunswick 21

Lowndes 45, Camden County 13

Pierce County 49, Tattnall County 0

Telfair County 37, Charlton County 23

Ware County 42, South Effingham 28

OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka, Providence

Week 11 - Oct. 31-Nov 1

THURSDAY

Atlantic Coast 34, Nease 28

Englewood 26, Wolfson 14

Episcopal 48, Stanton 12

First Coast 54, Jackson 0

Lee 33, White 14

Mandarin 27, Fletcher 21

Middleburg 32, Baldwin 31

Tallahassee Lincoln 17, Ribault 6

Westside 43, Dixie County 8

FRIDAY

Bartram Trail 38, Raines 15

Bishop Snyder 21, Seven Rivers Christian 7

Bolles 21, Daytona Beach Mainland 10

Creekside 28, Ponte Vedra 7

Bradford 35, Fort White 0

Central Florida Christian 24, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Crescent City 46, Taylor 6

Dublin, Ga. 77, Suwannee 48

Flagler Palm Coast 35, Oviedo Hagerty 6

Fleming Island 44, Orange Park 6

Hilliard 33, North Florida Educational 14

Joshua Christian 14, Akelynn's Angels Christian 6

Menendez 21, Matanzas 14

North Marion 41, Columbia 34

Oakleaf 34, Clay 20

Parker 10, Yulee 7

Paxon 17, Hamilton County 14

St. Augustine 42, Palatka 8

St. Joseph 31, Interlachen 21

Tallahassee Rickards 42, Baker County 28

Union County 22, Keystone Heights 8

University Christian 54, Bishop Kenny 40

West Nassau 47, Ridgeview 0

Windermere Prep 35, Providence 21

END OF REGULAR SEASON IN FLORIDA

OFF: Christ's Church, Eagle's View, Fernandina Beach, St. Johns Country Day, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian

Final regular season records and winning percentages

1.000: Bartram Trail (10-0), Fleming Island (9-0)

.900: Episcopal (9-1), University Christian (9-1)

.889: Bolles (8-1)

.800: Flagler Palm Coast (8-2), Keystone Heights (8-2), West Nassau (8-2), Westside (8-2)

.778: Christ's Church (7-2), Menendez (7-2), Parker (7-2), Ponte Vedra (7-2)

.714: Providence (5-2)

.700: Baldwin (7-3), Columbia (7-3), Lee (7-3), Mandarin (7-3), Oakleaf (7-3), Wolfson (7-3)

.600: Baker County (6-4), Fletcher (6-4), Hilliard (6-4), St. Augustine (6-4)

.556: Raines (5-4)

.500: Creekside (5-5), Eagle's View (5-5), Orange Park (5-5), Trinity Christian (5-5), Union County (5-5)

.444: Bradford (4-5), Crescent City (4-5), Ribault (4-5), St. Joseph (4-5)

.429: St. Johns Country Day (3-4),

.400: Interlachen (4-6), Yulee (4-6)

.375: Sandalwood (3-5)

.333: First Coast (3-6), Palatka (3-6)

.300: Atlantic Coast (3-7), Fort White (3-7), Jackson (3-7), Matanzas (3-7), Middleburg (3-7), North Florida Educational (3-7), Paxon (3-7), White (3-7)

.250: Joshua Christian (2-6)

.200: Bishop Snyder (2-8), Cedar Creek Christian (2-8), Englewood (2-8)

.111: Bishop Kenny (1-8), Stanton (1-8)

.100: Clay (1-9), Nease (1-9), Ridgeview (1-9)

GEORGIA - Friday, Nov. 1

Brunswick 21, Bradwell Institute 13

Clinch County 48, Charlton County 0

Glynn Academy 35, Effingham County 10

Pierce County 23, Appling County 14

Ware County 34, New Hampstead 0

FRIDAY, Nov. 8

Playoffs

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-8A

(1) Seminole 59, (8) Mandarin 32

(3) Apopka 42, (6) Flagler Palm Coast 25

(7) Bartram Trail 42, Spruce Creek 0

Region 1-7A

(3) Fleming Island 28, (6) Wekiva 14

Region 1-6A

(6) Columbia 14, (3) Ponte Vedra 7

(7) Lee 29, St. Augustine 22

Region 1-5A

(1) Wakulla 41, (8) Suwannee 10

(4) Raines 52, (5) Westside 20

(6) Tallahassee Godby 38, (3) Parker 14

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 35, (7) Baker County 28

Region 2-5A

(6) Vanguard 34, (3) Menendez 0

Region 1-4A

(6) Bradford 21, (3) Gadsden County 0

Region 2-4A

(5) Astronaut 34, (4) Keystone Heights 14

Region 1-3A

(4) Ocala Trinity Catholic 23, (5) Trinity Christian 21

(3) Episcopal 35, (6) Baldwin 25

Region 1-2A

(6) St. Joseph 34, (3) Aucilla Christian 14

Region 3-1A

(4) Hilliard 34, (5) Branford 33 (OT)

(6) Union County 26, (3) Dixie County 22

GEORGIA

Week 12 - Friday, Nov. 8

Camden County 30, Tift County 20*

Glynn Academy 44, Bradwell Institute 14*

Lanier County 28, Charlton County 14*

Pierce County 42, Liberty County 7*

Ware County 48, Wayne County 14*

OFF: Brunswick

END OF REGULAR SEASON IN GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 15

Regional semifinals

Region 1-8A

(3) Apopka 34, (2) Bartram Trail 13

Region 1-7A

(2) Niceville 47, (3) Fleming Island 28

Region 1-6A

(2) Lee 6, (6) Columbia 3 (2 OT)

Region 1-5A

(1) Wakulla 17, (4) Raines 9

Region 1-4A

(1) Bolles 62, (5) South Walton 6

(6) Bradford 45, (2) West Nassau 14

Region 1-3A

(2) Florida High 48, (3) Episcopal 19

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 36, (4) North Florida Christian 6

(2) Tallahassee Maclay 38, (6) St. Joseph 2

Region 3-1A

(1) Madison County 56, (4) Hilliard 0

(6) Union County 32, (2) Mayo Lafayette 19

GEORGIA

First round

Class 7A

(2) Marietta 41, (3) Camden County 13

Class 6A

(2) Glynn Academy 31, (3) Tucker 7

(3) Brunswick 34, (2) Morrow 13

Class 5A

(1) Ware County 35, (4) Ola 22

Class 3A

(1) Peach County 19, (4) Brantley County 0

(1) Pierce County 49, (4) Central 6

Friday, Nov. 22

Regional finals

Region 1-6A

(1) Pensacola Escambia 39, (2) Lee 13

Region 1-4A

(1) Bolles 16, (6) Bradford 6

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 35, (2) Tallahassee Maclay 28

Region 3-1A

(1) Madison County 49, (6) Union County 0

GEORGIA

Class 6A

(1) Harrison 51, (3) Brunswick 19

(1) Dacula 42, (2) Glynn Academy 20

Class 5A

(2) Buford 34, (1) Ware County 6

Class 3A

(2) Hart County 32, (1) Pierce County 29 (2 OT)

Friday, Nov. 29