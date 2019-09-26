2019 high school football: Week-by-week results
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2019 high school football season is nearly complete. Here are the schedules for each week of the regular season. District/region games schedule with *.
Week 1 - Aug. 23-24
FRIDAY
Bradford 27, Baker County 24
Baldwin 34, Ridgeview 25
Camden County 47, West Forsyth 6
Cedar Creek Christian 16 Joshua Christian 6
Charlton County, Ga. 20 Frederica Academy, Ga. 7
Creekside 27, Ribault 20
Christ's Church 56, Bishop McLaughlin 6
Coffee, Ga. 38, Brunswick, Ga. 21
Columbia 38, Trinity Christian 7
Deltona Trinity Christian 33, Bishop Snyder 6
Englewood 44, Paxon 7
Episcopal 36, Providence 7
Father Lopez 34, Jackson 7
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Matanzas 19
Fleming Island 34, Clay 0
Fletcher 34, Bishop Kenny 14
Gainesville Oak Hall 21, Hilliard 18
Keystone Heights 31, Fernandina Beach 7
Madison County 41, Crescent City 0
Menendez 49, Palatka 35
Westside 29, Middleburg 21
Ponte Vedra 21, Nease 14, Football Friday Game of the Week
Oakleaf 42, Orange Park 21
Orlando Jones 40, Raines 15
Rockledge 19, Ware County 7
St. Augustine 31, Yulee 7
St. Johns Country Day 20, Ocala Christian 19
St. Joseph 45, Eagle's View 0
Sandalwood 20, Parker 14
Suwannee 28, Fort White 7
Trenton 53, Interlachen 36
Union County 19, Lanier County, Ga. 7
West Nassau 47, North Florida Educational 0
White 14, First Coast 6
Wolfson 36, Stanton 19
Publix Bold City Showcase
Mandarin 28, Atlantic Coast 12
University Christian 21, Bolles 14
Week 2 Aug. 29- Aug. 30
- THURSDAY
- North Marion 53, Palatka 7
- Sandalwood 35, Fletcher 10
- Trinity Christian 45, Tallahassee Godby 42, OT
- FRIDAY
- Crescent City 50, A'keylynn's Angels Christian 0
- Baker County 13, Gainesville 10, OT
- Bartram Trail 24, Brunswick, Ga. 7
- Bishop Kenny 31, Atlantic Coast 27
- Baldwin 14, Bradford 6
- Christ's Church 42, Cedar Creek Christian 6
- Christ School, NC 35, University Christian 20
- Columbia 21, Oakleaf 19
- Creekside 58, Nease 51
- Daytona Beach Seabreeze 26, Matanzas 18
- Eagle's View 52, Merritt Island Christian 0
- Episcopal 8, Lake Highland Prep 6
- Flagler Palm Coast 53, Clay 22
- First Coast 18, Parker 14
- Fleming Island 31, Lake Minneola 28
- Fort White 21, Hamilton County 7
- Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Hilliard 28, Bishop Snyder 0
- Jackson 29, Stanton 16
- Gainesville St. Francis 22, Joshua Christian 6
- Keystone Heights 21, Bell 6
- Lee 33, at West Nassau 14
- Mandarin 32, Ribault 13
- North Florida Educational 36, Four Corners 0
- Orange Park 29, Middleburg 21
- Paxon 14, Wolfson 0
- Ponte Vedra 40, Zephyrhills 7
- Providence (0-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Raines (0-1) at Pahokee (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- St. Augustine 33, Menendez 13
- St. John Paul II 47, St. Johns Country Day 0
- St. Joseph 41, Cocoa Beach 0
- Suwannee 30, Santa Fe 23
- Interlachen 31, Umatilla 12
- Union County 15, Williston 12
- Westside 34, Englewood 7
- White 39, Ridgeview 21
- Yulee 41, Fernandina Beach 10 Football Friday Game of the Week
- GEORGIA GAMES - Friday, Aug. 30
- Bartram Trail 24, Brunswick 7
- Brantley County 34, Charlton County 16
- Camden County 52, Wren 44
- Glynn Academy 52, Atlanta Washington 7
- Pierce County 50, Bacon County 0
- Ware County 23, Burke County 10
Week 3 - Sept. 6-7
FRIDAY
- Dixie County 29, Union County 22
- Eagle's View 26, Joshua Christian 20
- Suwannee 35, Hamilton County 7
- Bolles 43, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
- Interlachen 31, Fernandina Beach 27
- Santa Fe 10, Fort White 0
- Venice 50, Trinity Christian 49, 2 OT
- West Nassau 27, Yulee 7
OTHERS
- Atlantic Coast (0-2) at White (2-0) rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
- Baldwin (2-0) and Westside (2-0), rescheduled for Sept. 9, 6 p.m.
- Bishop Kenny (1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Bolles (0-1) at Savannah New Hampstead (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Bradford (1-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Christ's Church (2-0) at St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Clay (0-2) at University Christian (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4
- Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0), rescheduled to Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Crescent City (1-1) at Villages Charter (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- DeLand (1-0) at Mandarin (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at St. Augustine (2-0), rescheduled to Oct. 4
- Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Fletcher (1-1) at Parker (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Hilliard (1-1) at Episcopal (2-0), rescheduled to Sept. 9, 6 p.m.
- Oakleaf (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-2), rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.
- Orange Park (1-1) at Baker County (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 11
- Matanzas (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2), rescheduled to Sept. 12, 6 p.m.
- Menendez (1-1) at Merritt Island (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- North Florida Educational (1-1) at Wolfson (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
- Ocala Vanguard (2-0) at Sandalwood (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Orange City University (2-0) at Nease (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Palm Bay Heritage (1-1) at First Coast (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Paxon (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-1), rescheduled to Sept. 9, 6 p.m., at Paxon
- Rocky Bayou Christian (0-2) at St. Johns Country Day (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- St. Joseph (2-0) at Taylor (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- Stanton (0-2) at Providence (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 6
- Appling County 40, Charlton County 20
- Coffee 21, Ware County 7
- Camden County 1, Locust Grove 0, Camden wins by forfeit
- Glynn Academy at Groves, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
- McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m., rescheduled to Sept. 13
- Pierce County at Savannah Beach, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian
SATURDAY
- Columbia 67, Akelynn's Angels Christian 12
- Gainesville Oak Hall 46, Bishop Snyder 8
- Bartram Trail 28, Creekside 14
- Raines at Lee, rescheduled to Sept. 14, 2 p.m.
OFF: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Bradford, Christ's Church, Clay, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Fernandina Beach, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Jackson, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Middleburg, Nease, North Florida Educational, Orange Park, Palatka, Providence, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Stanton, University Christian, Westside, Wolfson
Week 4 - Sept. 9-13
MONDAY
- Baldwin 24, Westside 7, rescheduled from Sept. 6
- Paxon 28, Cedar Creek Christian, 16, rescheduled from Sept. 6
- Episcopal 51, Hilliard 21, rescheduled from Sept. 6
- Oakleaf 41, Ridgeview 12, rescheduled from Sept. 6
TUESDAY
- Raines 67, Stanton 0, rescheduled from Sept. 13
THURSDAY
- Matanzas 35, Middleburg 30, rescheduled from Sept. 6
FRIDAY
- Baker County 23, White 13
- Bartram Trail 32, Mandarin 7
- Bolles 28, St. Augustine 7
- Columbia 21, Pensacola Pine Forest 13
- Christ's Church 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 13
- Creekside 31, First Coast 21
- Crescent City 41, Wildwood 8
- Episcopal 28, Englewood 14
- Flagler Palm Coast 41, Spruce Creek 20
- Fleming Island 23, Fletcher 13
- Gainesville Buchholz 34, Atlantic Coast 14
- Gainesville Oak Hall 28, St. Joseph 14
- Interlachen 30, Eagle's View 24
- Jordan Christian Prep 24, Joshua Christian 0
- Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 6
- Madison County 55, Suwannee 28
- Mayo Lafayette 41, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Menendez 35, Gainesville Eastside 18
- Newberry 41, Union County 24
- Oakleaf 37, Gainesville 6
- Orange Park 13, Clay 8
- Parker 46, Bishop Kenny 7
- Plantation American Heritage 31, Trinity Christian 17
- Ponte Vedra 33, Palatka 29
- Providence 47, Bishop Snyder 14
- Sandalwood 44, Nease 19
- University Christian 55, North Florida Educational 12
- West Nassau 42, Baldwin 32
- Westside 41, Jackson 0
- Wolfson 28, Fernandina Beach 21
- Yulee 36, Paxon 15
OFF: Bradford, Fort White, Hilliard, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Johns Country Day, Stanton
SATURDAY
- Lee 15, Raines 7
GEORGIA
THURSDAY
- Pierce County 49, New Hampstead 40
FRIDAY
- Brunswick 34, McIntosh County 0, rescheduled from Sept. 6
- Camden County 24, Richmond Hill 20
- Ware County 35, Jonesboro 34, 2 OT
OFF: Charlton County, Glynn Academy
FRIDAY
- Baker County 35, Suwannee 21
- Baldwin 35, Episcopal 7
- Bartram Trail 43, St. Augustine 40
- Bolles 24, Creekside 21
- Branford 44, Bishop Snyder 13
- Christ's Church 45, All Saints Academy 20
- Eagle's View 36, Gainesville St. Francis 14
- Fernandina Beach 27, Stanton 12
- Fleming Island 33, Ridgeview 3
- Flagler Palm Coast 10, Fletcher 7
- Fort White 45, North Florida Educational 0
- Lee 33, Mandarin 27
- Trinity Christian 42, Miami Carol City 21
- Middleburg 42, Englewood 7
- Nease 33, Yulee 8
- Palatka 40, Clay 28
- Parker 40, Atlantic Coast 39 (OT)
- Pierce County, Ga. 10, Bradford 0
- Ponte Vedra 14, Menendez 10
- Port Orange Atlantic 44, Matanzas 14
- Providence 40, Quincy Munroe 28
- Raines 48, Paxon 7
- Ribault 21, Sandalwood 14
- St. Johns Country Day 30, Warner Christian 22
- Hilliard 24, St. Joseph 9
- Tavares 35, Union County 16
- University Christian 22, First Coast 13
- Westside 28, Orange Park 0
- West Nassau 31, Bishop Kenny 20
- Oakleaf 26, White 7
- Jackson 41, Wolfson 0
OFF: Cedar Creek Christian, Columbia, Crescent City, Interlachen, Joshua Christian, Keystone Heights, Ware County
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 20
- Atkinson County 21, Charlton County 20
- Camden County 48, Brunswick 20
- Pierce County, Ga. 10, Bradford 0
- Glynn Academy 47, Wayne County 35
Week 6 - Sept. 27
FRIDAY
- Baldwin 42, Stanton 6
- Bolles 47, Palatka 6
- Bronson 52, St. Johns Country Day 6
- Christ's Church 44, Bishop Snyder 7
- Columbia 41, Gainesville 14
- Episcopal 26, Crescent City 21
- Fernandina Beach 34, Jackson 28
- Fletcher 45, Atlantic Coast 17
- Flagler Palm Coast 38, Orange City University 13
- Fleming Island 37, Creekside 21
- Gainesville Buchholz 33, First Coast 20
- Gainesville Eastside 42, Clay 20
- Interlachen 28, Bell 20
- Joshua Christian 38, Merritt Island Christian 0
- Keystone Heights 21, St. Joseph 0
- Mandarin 42, Nease 3
- North Florida Educational 34, Eagle's View 26
- Lee 38, Middleburg 6
- Oakleaf 37, Sandalwood 22
- Orange Park 13, Ridgeview 7
- Ponte Vedra 35, Matanzas 0
- Providence 40, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- St. Augustine 56, Englewood 7
- Tallahassee Rickards 40, Suwannee 14
- Taylor County 42, Fort White 27
- Trinity Christian 42, Pahokee 7
- Union County 28, Hamilton County 6
- University Christian 8, Bradford 7
- Westside 24, Baker County 20
- White 44, Bishop Kenny 28
- Wolfson 40, Hilliard 12
- Yulee 10, Ribault 7
GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 27
- Brunswick 29, New Hampstead 19
- Pierce County 42, South Effingham 28
- Turner County 21, Charlton County 14
- Ware County 35, Glynn Academy 13
OFF: Bartram Trail, Menendez, Parker, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Camden County
Week 7 - Oct. 3-4
THURSDAY
- Ribault 34, Lee 30
- Miami Booker T. Washington 20, Trinity Christian 7
FRIDAY
- Atlantic Coast 38, White 35
- Baldwin 41, Jackson 14
- Bartram Trail 29, Ponte Vedra 27
- Bolles 48, Melbourne Central Catholic 6
- Christ's Church 40, Quincy Munroe 14
- Columbia 32, Madison County 21
- Eagle's View d. Ocala St. John Lutheran by forfeit
- Episcopal 56, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 21
- Flagler Palm Coast 14, St. Augustine 13
- Fletcher 28, Nease 21
- Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mandarin 28
- Hilliard 26, Branford 14
- Keystone Heights 28, Crescent City 20
- Lake Howell 21, Matanzas 13
- Menendez 59, Englewood 28
- New Smyrna Beach 31, Yulee 17
- Ocala Trinity Catholic 46, Fort White 7
- Orange Park 42, Bishop Kenny 35 OT
- Parker 20, Baker County 13
- Providence 21, St. Joseph 13
- Middleburg 41, Ridgeview 16
- Raines 22, Sandalwood 21 (OT)
- Seven Rivers Christian 33, St. Johns Country Day 14
- Suwannee 56, Palatka 26
- Taylor 33, Interlachen 18
- University Christian 27, Clay 8
- West Nassau 16, Bradford 13
- Wolfson 55, North Florida Educational 34
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 4
- Brunswick 42, Monroe 0
- Camden County 51, Glynn Academy 17
- Irwin County 56, Charlton County 0
- Lowndes 45, Ware County 7
OFF: Bishop Snyder, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Joshua Christian, Oakleaf, Stanton, Westside, Pierce County
Week 8 - Oct. 10-12
THURSDAY
- Ridgeview 14, Gainesville Eastside 12
FRIDAY
- Atlantic Coast 23, Creekside 20
- Baker County 21, Orange Park 15
- Baldwin 45, Fort White 20
- Bartram Trail 52, Nease 22
- Bishop Snyder 22, Cedar Creek Christian 14
- Bradford 21, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 0
- Colquitt County, Ga. 45, Trinity Christian 6
- Crescent City 50, Umatilla 0
- Episcopal 41, Jackson 6
- Fleming Island 17 First Coast 14
- Fletcher 41, Gainesville Buchholz 17
- Gainesville 48, Middleburg 0
- Hilliard 43, Halifax Academy 6
- Lee 27, Columbia 21 (OT)
- Leesburg First Academy 33, Eagle's View 22
- Mandarin 34, Oakleaf 33
- Menendez 44, Clay 43 (OT)
- NFEI 40, Legacy Charter 27
- Palatka 42, Santa Fe 21
- Parker 19, White 12
- Ponte Vedra 61, Englewood 6
- Providence 28, Christ's Church 20
- St. Augustine 43, Matanzas 29
- St. Joseph 34, Deltona Trinity Christian 19
- Seminole 34, Flagler Palm Coast 9
- Stanton 35, Paxon 24
- University Christian 55, Foundation Academy 34
- Wakulla 28, Suwannee 18
- West Nassau 53, Fernandina Beach 14
- West Oaks 36, Joshua Christian 12
- Westside 22, Bishop Kenny 16
- Wildwood 28, Keystone Heights 21
- Wolfson 32, Interlachen 7
SATURDAY
- Raines 10, Ribault 7
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 11
- Pierce County 56, Brantley County 7
- Richmond Hill 48, Brunswick 13
- Camden County 49, Colleton County, SC 12
OFF: Bolles, St. John's Country Day, Sandalwood, Union County, Yulee, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Ware County
Week 9 - Oct. 17-18
THURSDAY
- Episcopal 42, Paxon 0
- First Coast 28, Atlantic Coast 0
- Jackson 25, Englewood 21
- Parker 35, Middleburg 10
- Raines 40, Yulee 0
- Ribault 46, Stanton 0
- Trinity Christian 21, Lee 12
- Westside 35, White 24
- Wolfson 38, Bishop Snyder 10
FRIDAY
- Aucilla Christian 41, Joshua Christian 6
- Baker County 27, West Nassau 24
- Bartram Trail 31, Oakleaf 24
- Bolles 41, Clay 7
- Bradford 41, Palatka 27
- Branford 27, Interlachen 10
- Cedar Creek Christian 46, Eagle's View 0
- Christ's Church 50, Bronson 18
- Chiefland 35, NFEI 6
- Delray Beach Atlantic 35, Columbia 21
- Fernandina Beach 37, Hilliard 25
- Flagler Palm Coast 52, Ocala West Port 0
- Fleming Island 42, Gainesville Buchholz 19
- Fletcher 38, Creekside 10
- Fort White 45, P.K. Yonge 14
- Hawthorne 27, Union County 12
- Keystone Heights 41, Taylor 24
- Mandarin 34, Sandalwood 27
- Matanzas 38, Lyman 14
- Menendez 42, Ridgeview 34
- Orange Park 24, Gainesville Eastside 14
- St. Augustine 55, Nease 45
- St. Johns Country Day 38, Georgia Christian 36
- University Christian 41 Baldwin 31
- Zephyrhills Christian 8 Crescent City 6
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 18
- Brunswick 41, Effingham County 13
- Colquitt County 34, Camden County 17
- Pierce County 41, Long County 0
- Richmond Hill 23, Glynn Academy 14
- Ware County 16, Statesboro 7
- Wilcox County 49, Charlton County 0
OFF: Bishop Kenny, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Joseph, Suwannee
THURSDAY
- Creekside 21, Gainesville Buchholz 17
- Ribault 47, Paxon 10
FRIDAY
- Aucilla Christian 38, St. Johns Country Day 8
- Baker County 63, Bishop Kenny 14
- Bartram Trail 49, Sandalwood 21
- Bolles 45, John Carroll Catholic 20
- Clay 33, Ridgeview 7
- Columbia 48, Middleburg 23
- Deland 14, Flagler Palm Coast 7
- Eagle's View 30, Halifax Academy 28
- Faith Christian 22, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Fernandina Beach 51, NFEI 18
- Fleming Island 41, Atlantic Coast 17
- Fletcher 24, First Coast 6
- Newberry 35, Fort White 34 (2 OT)
- Hilliard 40, Bronson 8
- Keystone Heights 23, Interlachen 14
- Lee 27, Gainesville 12
- Lighthouse Private Christian 16, St. Joseph 8
- Mandarin 16, White 13
- Matanzas 51, Englewood 0
- Menendez 27, Orange Park 0
- Mount Dora Christian 62, Christ's Church 48
- Oakleaf 42, Nease 14
- Parker 26, Westside 21
- Ponte Vedra 38, St. Augustine 35
- South Sumter 28, Bradford 26
- Suwannee 39, Tallahassee Godby 36
- Trinity Christian 17, Raines 14 (OT)
- Union County 36, Jordan Christian Prep 12
- University Christian 28, Crescent City 13
- West Nassau 46, Jackson 7
- Windermere Prep 49, Bishop Snyder 6
- Wolfson 22, Deltona Pine Ridge 0
- Yulee 42, Stanton 0
GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 25
- Glynn Academy 24, Brunswick 21
- Lowndes 45, Camden County 13
- Pierce County 49, Tattnall County 0
- Telfair County 37, Charlton County 23
- Ware County 42, South Effingham 28
- OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka, Providence
THURSDAY
- Atlantic Coast 34, Nease 28
- Englewood 26, Wolfson 14
- Episcopal 48, Stanton 12
- First Coast 54, Jackson 0
- Lee 33, White 14
- Mandarin 27, Fletcher 21
- Middleburg 32, Baldwin 31
- Tallahassee Lincoln 17, Ribault 6
- Westside 43, Dixie County 8
FRIDAY
- Bartram Trail 38, Raines 15
- Bishop Snyder 21, Seven Rivers Christian 7
- Bolles 21, Daytona Beach Mainland 10
- Creekside 28, Ponte Vedra 7
- Bradford 35, Fort White 0
- Central Florida Christian 24, Cedar Creek Christian 0
- Crescent City 46, Taylor 6
- Dublin, Ga. 77, Suwannee 48
- Flagler Palm Coast 35, Oviedo Hagerty 6
- Fleming Island 44, Orange Park 6
- Hilliard 33, North Florida Educational 14
- Joshua Christian 14, Akelynn's Angels Christian 6
- Menendez 21, Matanzas 14
- North Marion 41, Columbia 34
- Oakleaf 34, Clay 20
- Parker 10, Yulee 7
- Paxon 17, Hamilton County 14
- St. Augustine 42, Palatka 8
- St. Joseph 31, Interlachen 21
- Tallahassee Rickards 42, Baker County 28
- Union County 22, Keystone Heights 8
- University Christian 54, Bishop Kenny 40
- West Nassau 47, Ridgeview 0
- Windermere Prep 35, Providence 21
- END OF REGULAR SEASON IN FLORIDA
- OFF: Christ's Church, Eagle's View, Fernandina Beach, St. Johns Country Day, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian
- Final regular season records and winning percentages
- 1.000: Bartram Trail (10-0), Fleming Island (9-0)
- .900: Episcopal (9-1), University Christian (9-1)
- .889: Bolles (8-1)
- .800: Flagler Palm Coast (8-2), Keystone Heights (8-2), West Nassau (8-2), Westside (8-2)
- .778: Christ's Church (7-2), Menendez (7-2), Parker (7-2), Ponte Vedra (7-2)
- .714: Providence (5-2)
- .700: Baldwin (7-3), Columbia (7-3), Lee (7-3), Mandarin (7-3), Oakleaf (7-3), Wolfson (7-3)
- .600: Baker County (6-4), Fletcher (6-4), Hilliard (6-4), St. Augustine (6-4)
- .556: Raines (5-4)
- .500: Creekside (5-5), Eagle's View (5-5), Orange Park (5-5), Trinity Christian (5-5), Union County (5-5)
- .444: Bradford (4-5), Crescent City (4-5), Ribault (4-5), St. Joseph (4-5)
- .429: St. Johns Country Day (3-4),
- .400: Interlachen (4-6), Yulee (4-6)
- .375: Sandalwood (3-5)
- .333: First Coast (3-6), Palatka (3-6)
- .300: Atlantic Coast (3-7), Fort White (3-7), Jackson (3-7), Matanzas (3-7), Middleburg (3-7), North Florida Educational (3-7), Paxon (3-7), White (3-7)
- .250: Joshua Christian (2-6)
- .200: Bishop Snyder (2-8), Cedar Creek Christian (2-8), Englewood (2-8)
- .111: Bishop Kenny (1-8), Stanton (1-8)
- .100: Clay (1-9), Nease (1-9), Ridgeview (1-9)
GEORGIA - Friday, Nov. 1
- Brunswick 21, Bradwell Institute 13
- Clinch County 48, Charlton County 0
- Glynn Academy 35, Effingham County 10
- Pierce County 23, Appling County 14
- Ware County 34, New Hampstead 0
FRIDAY, Nov. 8
Playoffs
- Regional quarterfinals
- Region 1-8A
- (1) Seminole 59, (8) Mandarin 32
- (3) Apopka 42, (6) Flagler Palm Coast 25
- (7) Bartram Trail 42, Spruce Creek 0
- Region 1-7A
- (3) Fleming Island 28, (6) Wekiva 14
- Region 1-6A
- (6) Columbia 14, (3) Ponte Vedra 7
- (7) Lee 29, St. Augustine 22
- Region 1-5A
- (1) Wakulla 41, (8) Suwannee 10
- (4) Raines 52, (5) Westside 20
- (6) Tallahassee Godby 38, (3) Parker 14
- (2) Pensacola Pine Forest 35, (7) Baker County 28
- Region 2-5A
- (6) Vanguard 34, (3) Menendez 0
- Region 1-4A
- (6) Bradford 21, (3) Gadsden County 0
- Region 2-4A
- (5) Astronaut 34, (4) Keystone Heights 14
- Region 1-3A
- (4) Ocala Trinity Catholic 23, (5) Trinity Christian 21
- (3) Episcopal 35, (6) Baldwin 25
- Region 1-2A
- (6) St. Joseph 34, (3) Aucilla Christian 14
- Region 3-1A
- (4) Hilliard 34, (5) Branford 33 (OT)
- (6) Union County 26, (3) Dixie County 22
GEORGIA
Week 12 - Friday, Nov. 8
- Camden County 30, Tift County 20*
- Glynn Academy 44, Bradwell Institute 14*
- Lanier County 28, Charlton County 14*
- Pierce County 42, Liberty County 7*
- Ware County 48, Wayne County 14*
- OFF: Brunswick
END OF REGULAR SEASON IN GEORGIA
Friday, Nov. 15
Regional semifinals
- Region 1-8A
- (3) Apopka 34, (2) Bartram Trail 13
- Region 1-7A
- (2) Niceville 47, (3) Fleming Island 28
- Region 1-6A
- (2) Lee 6, (6) Columbia 3 (2 OT)
- Region 1-5A
- (1) Wakulla 17, (4) Raines 9
- Region 1-4A
- (1) Bolles 62, (5) South Walton 6
- (6) Bradford 45, (2) West Nassau 14
- Region 1-3A
- (2) Florida High 48, (3) Episcopal 19
- Region 1-2A
- (1) University Christian 36, (4) North Florida Christian 6
- (2) Tallahassee Maclay 38, (6) St. Joseph 2
- Region 3-1A
- (1) Madison County 56, (4) Hilliard 0
- (6) Union County 32, (2) Mayo Lafayette 19
GEORGIA
First round
- Class 7A
- (2) Marietta 41, (3) Camden County 13
- Class 6A
- (2) Glynn Academy 31, (3) Tucker 7
- (3) Brunswick 34, (2) Morrow 13
- Class 5A
- (1) Ware County 35, (4) Ola 22
- Class 3A
- (1) Peach County 19, (4) Brantley County 0
- (1) Pierce County 49, (4) Central 6
Friday, Nov. 22
Regional finals
- Region 1-6A
- (1) Pensacola Escambia 39, (2) Lee 13
- Region 1-4A
- (1) Bolles 16, (6) Bradford 6
- Region 1-2A
- (1) University Christian 35, (2) Tallahassee Maclay 28
- Region 3-1A
- (1) Madison County 49, (6) Union County 0
GEORGIA
- Class 6A
- (1) Harrison 51, (3) Brunswick 19
- (1) Dacula 42, (2) Glynn Academy 20
- Class 5A
- (2) Buford 34, (1) Ware County 6
- Class 3A
- (2) Hart County 32, (1) Pierce County 29 (2 OT)
Friday, Nov. 29
- Class 4A state semifinals
- (1) Cocoa (8-3) at (1) Bolles (10-1)
- Class 2A state semifinals
- (1) University Christian (11-1) at (1) Victory Christian (10-1)
