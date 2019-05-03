Youth group leader among 82 arrested in child exploitation bust

DECATUR, Ga. - A total of 82 people were arrested and several children were helped during a multiagency sting spanning eight Southeastern states, including Florida and Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

Investigators said Operation Southern Impact III targeted people who possess and distribute child pornography and those who sexually exploit children using technology and the internet.

The operation follows Operation Southern Impact II, in which the GBI announced in March 2018 that 76 people were arrested.

The GBI said those arrested in Operation Southern Impact III range in age from 20 to 70 and some of their jobs include day care administrator, youth group leader and former high school band director. In Georgia specifically, according to the GBI, 31 people were arrested, with most of the arrests involving the possession or distribution of child pornography. Investigators added seven of those arrested in Georgia traveled to meet children for sex.

In addition to the dozens of arrests, according to investigators, the operation resulted in 1,613 digital devices being seized and 17 children being rescued or identified as victims.

Among the 171 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies involved in the operation were the Camden County Sheriff's Office, FBI, GBI, Glynn County Sheriff's Office, Glynn County Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.