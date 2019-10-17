Autopsy report released in death of Tony Green

WOODBINE, Ga. - News4Jax has obtained the autopsy report performed on Tony Green, the man who was shot and killed by a former Kingsland police officer after a traffic stop.

The medical examiner found four bullets in Green's body. The report said one bullet was lodged in his spine, one was found in his heart, one was removed from his pelvis and another was removed from his back.

According to the report, there were 18 abrasions found on Green's body, and there were several apparent gunshot wounds, including a graze wound.

The medical examiner report did not say which gunshot wound proved fatal. It noted the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Zachariah Presley, the officer who shot Green, was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges. The jury did find Presley guilty of violating his oath of office

Presley was ordered to be jailed pending sentencing Oct. 18. He faces a prison term of one to five years.

Green's family has obtained an attorney for a civil lawsuit, Reginald Greene, who said his team had to wait for the criminal case to end before the civil case could proceed.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.