Woman's body dumped in Camden County marsh, deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A woman's body was found Friday morning in a marsh along I-95 in Camden County after a man told Florida authorities he'd killed his girlfriend and dumped her body in Georgia, deputies said.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the man, whose name was not released, walked into the Florida Agriculture Inspection Station in Suwannee County on Thursday night and told state officers that he would be wanted for killing his girlfriend.

He said her body would be found in the river near Exit 7 on I-95 in Camden County, Georgia.

Deputies began searching the area Thursday night, and at daybreak Friday personnel from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Camden County Emergency Management Agency and Florida Agriculture Inspection Station joined the search of the marshes and waterways along Crooked River.

A GDNR helicopter crew eventually spotted the body on the edge of the marsh, west of the I-95 Crooked River Bridge.

Camden County deputies, Emergency Management personnel and GDNR officers recovered the body around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators from Hernando County, Florida, are assisting Camden County detectives with the joint investigation, deputies said.

