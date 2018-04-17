Georgia Primary voter's guide - Ware/Brantley/Clinch county races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Ware County and Brantley County voters will be voting in the Republican primary in Georgia House District 178 and Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:
Ware County Commission - District 3 – Republican
- BURTON E CARTER - Retired from Georgia DOT
- DANNY M TURNER (incumbent)
- KATHY E DAVIS - retired
Brantley County Commission - Post 5 – Republican
- JESSE MOBLEY - Legal researcher from Waynesville
- JIMMY E. SMITH - Retired in Waynesville
Clinch Board of Commissioners - Post 1 – Democrat
- CECIL BARBER - Educator from Homerville
- KENTON E McLAINE - Part-time appraiser from Homerville
Clinch Board of Education Post 4 – Democrat
- CHARLIE MAE CROSS - Retired in Homerville
- DOREEN OLIVER JOHNSON - Homerville