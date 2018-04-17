Georgia Primary voter's guide - Ware/Brantley/Clinch county races

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Ware County and Brantley County voters will be voting in the Republican primary in Georgia House District 178 and Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:

Ware County Commission - District 3 – Republican

BURTON E CARTER - Retired from Georgia DOT

- Retired from Georgia DOT DANNY M TURNER (incumbent)

(incumbent) KATHY E DAVIS - retired

Brantley County Commission - Post 5 – Republican

JESSE MOBLEY - Legal researcher from Waynesville

- Legal researcher from Waynesville JIMMY E. SMITH - Retired in Waynesville

Clinch Board of Commissioners - Post 1 – Democrat

CECIL BARBER - Educator from Homerville

- Educator from Homerville KENTON E McLAINE - Part-time appraiser from Homerville

Clinch Board of Education Post 4 – Democrat