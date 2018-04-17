Georgia Politics

Georgia Primary voter's guide - Ware/Brantley/Clinch county races

Local candidates on the May 22 primary ballot

In addition to contested races for statewide offices, some Ware County and Brantley County voters will be voting in the Republican primary in Georgia House District 178 and  Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 and the following county races:

Ware County Commission - District 3 – Republican

  • BURTON E CARTER - Retired from Georgia DOT
  • DANNY M TURNER (incumbent) 
  • KATHY E DAVIS - retired

Brantley County Commission - Post 5 – Republican

  • JESSE MOBLEY - Legal researcher from Waynesville
  • JIMMY E. SMITH - Retired in Waynesville

Clinch Board of Commissioners - Post 1 – Democrat

  • CECIL BARBER - Educator from Homerville
  • KENTON E McLAINE - Part-time appraiser from Homerville

Clinch Board of Education Post 4 – Democrat

  • CHARLIE MAE CROSS - Retired in Homerville
  • DOREEN OLIVER JOHNSON - Homerville