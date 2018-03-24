Loved ones want answers after father of 3 shot to death in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - After a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in his car last week in Glynn County, his family and co-workers continue to plead for answers.

Hunters found Corey Proctor, of Brantley County, dead inside a green Dodge Stratus early Saturday morning on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, according to the Glynn County Police Department. Investigators said they found several shell casings outside his car, as well as pants and boots.

Previous Story

Loved ones told News4Jax on Friday that Proctor was working the late shift at Toucan's Ale House Bar and Restaurant in Brunswick March 16 before he was found dead the next day.

His mother, Ann Proctor, said he told her that he was coming home, but he never made it.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. I close my eyes and I see him," she said. "All I can do is cry. The smile I once had is gone."

She said in the last messages that she received from her son, he told her he loved her and he would be home soon after wrapping up his shift.

Family photo of Corey Proctor

"Every day, he'd tell me, 'Momma, I love you.' Every day. He never missed a day," Ann Proctor said. "I'll never hear that again. Never."

Family and friends remain in disbelief as to why someone would to kill the father of three young boys. They said Proctor, who they knew as "C.J.," was liked by everyone.

"He was ambitious. He always asked questions on how he could better himself because he wanted to make sure his kids had everything they needed," said Doug Harris, the owner of Toucan's Ale House. "It's unreal how a 22-year-old, good kid, would get murdered."

Proctor’s mother said all she can do now is fight for her son.

“I want him to know that we won’t stop. I will not stop," she said. "I promised my son, when I went to see him, 'Momma will not stop, I will not give up until justice is served.'"

As of Friday, investigators said they don't have any new leads or suspects.

Anyone with information about Proctor's shooting death is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.