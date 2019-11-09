Police investigating hit-and-run crash in St. Marys

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the St. Marys Police Department were investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning.

The Police Department said it was assisting the Camden County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. Investigators said one person was injured on Miller Street.

There was no description of the vehicle that was involved, but police said it likely has damage to the right side and might have damage to the left side.

Anyone with information can call 912-729-1442.

