Children in church van killed in I-75 crash were headed to Disney

The church van packed with children was headed south -- with just an hour to go before reaching Walt Disney World after a 700-mile trip from Louisiana -- when it got caught in a fiery pileup involving two 18-wheelers that killed seven people, including five of the youngsters.

On Friday, investigators were trying to determine what triggered the accident the previous afternoon on Interstate 75 near Gainesville.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that two vehicles traveling north -- a tractor-trailer and a car -- smashed into each other and then burst through a metal guardrail, slamming into the van carrying the children and another semitruck. Diesel fuel leaked and the mass erupted in a fireball. A fifth car, unable to avoid the chaos, sped through, possibly hitting victims ejected from the vehicles, the Highway Patrol said

Five of the children, ranging from about 8 to teenagers -- from a Pentecostal church in Marksville, Louisiana -- and the two truck drivers died. At least eight others were injured, some seriously.

"It is a heartbreaking event," Lt. Patrick Riordan said Friday.

Identities of the victims have not been released, but an unnamed volunteer from the Avoyelles House of Mercy church in Marksville and quoted in the Facebook page of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the congregation lost "half of our babies" in the crash.

According to a message posted on the United Pentecostal Church International website and signed by Kevin V. Cox, the Pentecostal church's Louisiana district superintendent, Cox said a van from a Pentecostal church in Marksville, Louisiana, was involved in the crash and identified the church's pastor as Eric Descant. He said the pastor's wife was among at least eight people who were injured and that his granddaughter was among the children killed.

According to Cox, a total of nine children and three women, including the pastor's wife, were in the van.

KALB-TV reports pastors from neighboring churches in Central Louisiana stopped by Avoyelles House of Mercy Friday to show their support.

"My heart just broke," said Richard Newman, with New Life Assembly of God. "The community, we need to come together. We need to be praying and supporting this church and families and the multiple families that are touched and devastated with this."

Avoyelles Parish School Board posted the following message on its Facebook page:

We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrible accident that a church youth group from our parish was involved in. Avoyelles Parish lost 5 young people in the accident. (3 of them were APSB students and the other two had close ties to our system.) Something like this always puts things in perspective. No family (including the APSB family) should have to go through this. We will help however we can. For now, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with these families. Please also know that we will do everything that we can for our students and staff most affected by this tragic event. All of our love goes out to each of them. They will be greatly missed."

Disney World spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler expressed the theme park's sympathies to the victims' families.

"There are no words to convey the sorrow we feel for those involved," she said. "We extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragic accident."

Riordan said the cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.

The accident occurred on a clear day along a straight, flat stretch of I-75 outside Gainesville, the home of the University of Florida. The busy stretch of a highway connects Florida to the rest of the South, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

Its lanes fill daily with semis carrying produce and goods that barrel among cars, vans and buses filled with tourists headed to and from Orlando, Tampa and southern Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board would normally send a team to help with the investigation, but cannot because of the federal government shutdown. Riordan said Friday that will not impede the highway patrol's efforts, which could take months.

Florida Department of Transportation Troy Roberts said the agency is investigating whether the guardrail should have stopped the northbound crash from crossing the highway or whether the crash was too traumatic.

"The guardrails are there to stop as much as they can, but there are some things they cannot," Roberts said. "Unfortunately, in this case, they did not."

It was the worst accident on I-75 in Alachua County since January 2012, when 11 people died in a chain reaction crash attributed to heavy fog and smoke on the roadway, which crosses Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Officials were criticized then for not closing the road due to worsening conditions, and later installed cameras, sensors and large electronic signs to help prevent similar crashes.

