5 children among 7 dead in I-75 crash, explosion

ALACHUA, Fla. - Seven people died and at up to eight others were injured Thursday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and car collided and crossed Interstate 75 north of Gainesville, striking an oncoming big rig and a passenger before bursting into flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Five children in the van from Louisiana, which troopers said was headed to Disney World, died. The drivers of both big rigs also died.

The majority of the wreck happened in the southbound lanes about a mile south of the U.S. 441 exit to Alachua. The flames were fed by about 50 gallons of diesel that spilled, troopers said.

Authorities initially said six had died but late Thursday night found a seventh victim had died. Others hospitalized were critically injured.

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash -- he said it saw it happen in the rearview mirror, immediately behind him, according to a report by WKMG.

"If I had stepped on the brake when I heard the noise, undoubtedly, I would have been in that accident," DeVita said. "And then within probably 15 to 20 seconds of it all, it exploded. I mean, just a ball of flames."

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and authorities said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but didn't say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.

A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told The Associated Press in a phone interview that their top priorities were to conduct a thorough investigation and to identify the deceased victims.

"There's going to be families that need to be notified that their loved ones have perished," FHP Lt. Pat Riordan said. "I can tell you it's a heartbreaking event."

It's unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, which would make identification more difficult, he said.

The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays. Authorities opened the northbound lanes around 8 p.m. and one southbound lane early Friday. A FDOT spokesman said they hope to complete emergency repairs to the center lane and have it opened before heavy rains are expected to come through at midday Friday. Once the weather passes, FDOT will work on more permanent repairs and completely reopen I-75.

Debris including personal property and vehicle parts was scattered across the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A helicopter helped search for any victims who may have been in nearby woods.

Nicole Towarek was traveling northbound with her family when they came across the scene. She told the Sun that black smoke billowed, people were laid out near vehicles, there were long skid marks across the roadway and emergency workers were converging on the area.

"We kept seeing these little explosions and fire," she said. "The heat, it was insane."

WATCH: ABC Mom captured this video of a fiery crash that has left at least 6 dead and 8 injured on I-75 south near #Gainesville. DETAILS: https://t.co/DtRX8gktVd pic.twitter.com/JQdGibnBDX — CBS4 Gainesville (@mycbs4) January 4, 2019

This was the worst accident on I-75 in Alachua County since January 2012 when 11 people died in a chain-reaction crash attributed to heavy fog and smoke on the roadway, which crosses Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Officials were criticized then for not closing the road due to worsening conditions, and later installed cameras, sensors and large electronic signs to help prevent similar crashes.

