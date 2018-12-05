Despite ruling rowing club illegal, city isn't taking action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group of Mandarin homeowners is up in arms over a business that city officials admit is operating illegally in their neighborhood.

"Everyday after work, the traffic here is ridiculous," Barry Muffly told the I-TEAM.

Muffly said Evans Rowing Club is operating off Hillwood Road, a dead-end road in his neighborhood, causing traffic to be intolerable and dangerous at least four times a week.

Besides the traffic issues, Muffly blames parents who are dropping off their kids off at the rowing club for damaging mailboxes and neighbors' yards.

"As they're dropping off and passing each other, mailboxes are getting hit, the little reflectors are getting run over," Muffly said. "Our mailbox got hit six times when we first built and that's why I put the mailbox over here and off the road because they just speed up and down here. So it's very dangerous."

The Evans Rowing Club's website advertises rowing lessons for middle and high schoolers, as well as private lessons for both sculling and sweep rowing. It even has a summer camp.

But Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Schellenberg said it shouldn't be operating in the Mandarin neighborhood and questioned the way the club originally obtained its business permit.

"They got a permit saying they were like a country club. Well, you can't be a country club in a neighborhood just because you have 90-foot lots and have property on the river, which is Julington Creek," Schellenberg told the I-TEAM.

Schellenberg said the city mistakenly issued Evans Rowing Club a permit, which was revoked Sept. 21. The business appealed that ruling, but was denied Nov. 7. The city now has the option to fine the rowing club $250 a day, something the city hasn't yet done. According to city spokeswoman Marsha Oliver, the city has not yet determined if it will impose those fines.

"They're operating -- according to the city -- illegally," added Schellenberg. "And their clients, which are the rowing club (parents), why are you still going there? I actually blame, right now, the people that are going to Evans Rowing, paying them money to be a part of a club. What's wrong with them?"

The rowing club's owners tell the I-TEAM a different story. Cory Evans said no damage has been done to mailboxes or reflectors. She also said the club worked with the city every step of the way to get a permit. She said they are following the law and will take this fight to court. The attorney representing the club said he plans to file court papers Thursday challenging the city's decision to revoke the permit.

Evans also said the good of the rowing club's program has been overlooked in all of this, saying rowing builds confidence and self-esteem and, in many cases, can end up earning a student a scholarship.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.